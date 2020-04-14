With shelter-in-place orders from the state and county urging residents to refrain from leaving the house as much as possible, the real estate industry has had to rethink how it markets and sells homes to prospective buyers.
Orders from Gov. Gavin Newsom and San Joaquin County Public Health Services mandate that citizens keep at least six feet apart from one another, wash their hands frequently, and avoid touching multiple types of surfaces — all of which can be difficult to accomplish for real estate agents selling properties, and residents looking to buy.
Ryan Sherman of Sherman and Associates said many Realtors have now transitioned to online virtual open houses and tours, followed by appointment-only walkthroughs with buyers.
“We have used (virtual tours) for the last four years,” Sherman said. “But we were typically reserving that type of package for larger properties or estate sales. Now we have to use it to market all kinds of houses.”
Sherman said his firm has partnered with 39pixels, a local web design company that helps Realtors market homes online, to create stand-alone websites that offer three-dimensional tours of houses for sale in the region.
Not only can prospective buyers and their agents take a virtual walk-through of a home, but they can view the overall floor plan, as well as use a measuring tool on the site to determine if their furniture or amenities will fit in specific areas of the house they are “touring,” Sherman said.
“Now, I can set up a ZOOM meeting with clients and their agent, then connect them to the standalone site and we can take a 3-D tour of the home,” he said. “So then we can completely gauge whether they like the home without setting one foot in it.”
If buyers want to physically walk through the home, they must make an appointment, then sign disclosures they are not positive for coronavirus or have not been around anyone ill. Then, they must complete and pass a health screening before entering.
Once complete and an appointment is made, Sherman said the owner will turn on all the lights inside, and he will unlock the house prior to the tour. Then, the buyers and their agents can walk through.
However, he said visitors to homes must wear gloves and booties inside, and are asked not to touch anything. Children are not allowed inside, either.
Despite many businesses and industries being placed on hold, Sherman said people are still buying and selling their homes.
“I haven’t personally seen any negativity or volatility in the upper (home price) ranges,” he said. “People who are buying may be more income stable than others, or they’re less skeptical about the current situation. This isn’t their first home, and they know things are going to get better and settle out.”
Sherman said he recently sold a home in the Park West neighborhood for about $725,000, and closed escrow on a home for $495,000 for a family in the construction business.
He said he’s also sold a home for about $1.8 million.
“If you have a couple or family selling a house for financial reasons, like a reduction in hours or unemployment, and things aren’t getting better due to coronavirus, there is an insistence we still market their homes and allow for showings, as long as we follow protocol for protecting each other,” he said.
According to Sherman, the average price point for a home in Lodi is $395,000 for a 1,750 square-foot home with three bedrooms, and two bathrooms.
The only market cool down he has heard of, is for homes below the $395,000 price point, he said.
However, Sherman said he had one client in Galt ask for their home to be taken off the market recently because they did not want anyone inside the house due to coronavirus concerns.
“A lot of first-time homebuyers are on the fence,” he said. “Some want to back out because of the fear of the unknown. A lot of people aren’t buying because they are nurses on furlough, or restaurant workers who are now unemployed. They’re not going out to dinner anymore, and they’re not buying cars or homes.”
When the stay-at-home orders first were implemented last month, the real estate industry was considered non-essential by San Joaquin County, Sherman said.
After the first two weeks of the shutdown, he said the county decided to reclassify real estate as essential, allowing Realtors to show homes as long as safety protocols are followed.
Sherman said much of the quarantine imposed by state and local governments has been spent preparing paperwork on homes ready for market, as well as preparing homes for virtual and physical showings.
“I’m cautiously optimistic,” he said of the real estate market. “We’re in some tough times where I don’t think everyone has a firm grasp on what lies ahead.”