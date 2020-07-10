- 6,279 total confirmed cases in San Joaquin County. There have been 68 deaths. 202 patients are currently hospitalized. Of the total cases, there have been 449 in the 95240 ZIP code and 170 in the 95242 ZIP code, which include Lodi; 25 in the 95258 ZIP code, which includes Woodbridge; 49 in the 95220 ZIP code, which includes Acampo; 17 in the 95237 ZIP code, which includes Lockeford; and 7 in the 95632 ZIP code, which includes rural Galt. 2,764 have recovered.
- 5,152 cases in Sacramento County, including 200 in Galt (not including San Joaquin County cases), 13 in Isleton, and 593 in unincorporated county areas. There have been 79 deaths. 152 patients are currently hospitalized, with 43 in intensive care units. 2,372 have likely recovered.
- 61 cases in Calaveras County, with no deaths. 19 have recovered.
- 36 cases in Amador County, with no deaths. 20 have recovered.
- 4,364 cases in Stanislaus County, with 50 deaths. 2,710 have recovered.
- 7,407 cases in Alameda County, with 146 deaths.
- 4,460 cases in Contra Costa County, with 88 deaths.
- 302,949 cases in California, with 6,862 deaths.
- 3,158,183 cases in the United States, with 133,777 deaths. 969,111 have recovered.
- 12,376,147 cases worldwide, with 556,895 deaths. 6,795,141 have recovered.
Numbers reflect the total number of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries throughout the pandemic, as reported by 1;30 p.m. Friday by official county websites and Johns Hopkins University. County data on recoveries was not available for this update.
Editor's note: COVID-19 by the numbers are reported each Monday and Friday. San Joaquin and Sacramento county numbers are reported daily in the print version of the Lodi News-Sentinel.