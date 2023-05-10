Over the last few years, City of Lodi Deputy City Manager Andrew Keys has described the annual budget as “good news.”
A “good news” budget, Keys said during the Lodi City Council’s Tuesday morning shirtsleeve meeting, is one where revenues and expenditures meet, and staff is able to expand services and have a comfortable margin for the future.
That’s not the case for the upcoming 2023-24 fiscal year, Keys said, calling this year’s budget a “decent news” one.
“It’s not a bad news budget because we are able, I think, to sit here and say we are able to continue our current service level,” he said. “But what I want to caution is that there is no capacity for additional service or additional expenditures beyond what we’re presenting today.”
Keys said this year’s “decent” budget is due to just a small increase in revenues, but enough to help cover rising expenditures in salaries, pensions and medical benefits.
Additional support budgeted for the city’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department, as well as the Lodi Public Library, also factor into increased expenses, he said, along with the rising costs of general goods and services.
The budget will be balanced, as both revenues and expenditures are pegged at $80,565,740.
Sales, property and hotel occupancy taxes are the main source of income for a city, and Lodi is expected to generate $56.3 million in fiscal year 2023-24, making up 69.9% of revenue.
Fines, licenses and permits, ongoing transfers and property revenue make up the rest of the city’s income.
“Overall revenues are projected at a small increase next year, an increase that’s less than what we’ve experienced the last few years,” Keys said. “But as the council will recall, those increases were seen as historic by Lodi standards, so we are coming back to normal.”
Those “historic” revenue increases were due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic, as communities were locked down and residents took to online shopping for basic needs.
Keys said sales tax in the coming budget year is estimated to take a slight dip of less than 1%, but revenues from Measure L will make up for the loss. While residents still shop online, a percentage of sales is allocated to Measure L, as well as the city’s general fund, he said.
Measure L, the city’s half-cent sales tax used to fund public safety, parks and the library, is expected to generate more than $9.3 million, with $4.3 million allocated to the Lodi Police Department.
More than $1.3 million will be allocated to the Lodi Fire Department, while parks will receive $400,000 and the library will get $276,690.
However, the library will be allocated nearly $1.3 million in general fund support, Keys said.
On the expenditures side of the budget, the city anticipates spending nearly $31 million on the Lodi Police Department and nearly $18.2 million on the Lodi Fire Department, in the coming fiscal year, for 38.4% and 22.5% of expenses, respectively.
Overall, salaries and benefits make up 55.7% of expenditures in the city, which total $44.9 million. Looking ahead, revenues should slowly increase to $89.5 million by fiscal year 2028-29, while expenditures are anticipated to increase to $90.2 million. Because shirtsleeve meetings are typically discussion-only sessions, no action was taken Tuesday.
“This is one of the best budgets we’ll be voting on,” councilman Alan Nakanishi said. “Because we don’t know what the future holds. I like it. You can still have some revenue increases in the future.”
Staff will present a discussion on special revenues, such as parks and library operations, as well as utility funds, at the May 16 shirtsleeve meeting. An overview of capital projects will be presented at the May 28 shirtsleeve meeting.
The council will consider adopting the 2023-24 budget at its regular June 7 meeting. If no decision is made at that time, the council must adopt the budget on June 21.
