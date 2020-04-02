According to the California Employment Development Department, 186,809 residents throughout the state filed unemployment claims last week due to stay-at-home orders issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom earlier this month.
That number is a 31% increase from the week ending March 14, in which 57,606 Californians filed claims.
The EDD will not have unemployment data specific to San Joaquin County until late April, but according to the agency’s February numbers, with a workforce of 326,000, some 21,600 residents were out of work for an unemployment rate of 6.6% prior to Newsom’s order.
In Lodi, the EDD reported a 6.9% unemployment rate in February, with a workforce of 30,000, and 2,100 people out of work. Lodi’s unemployment rate was the highest among the county’s seven cities for February.
While county unemployment claim rates for March are being processed, the Lodi WorkNet Center has been busy helping residents find employment as a result of temporary layoffs and furloughs due to the governor’s lockdown.
Pat Patrick, president of the Lodi Chamber of Commerce, said he was sure there have been layoffs in town, but did not know how many businesses had been forced to reduce their labor force.
At the chamber, he said staff has had to cut back their hours from a full 40-hour work week to about 20 hours.
“I think a lot of businesses are doing that,” he said. “But I think quite a few have laid off employees, too. Because if you can’t perform your job because there’s no work, small businesses can’t afford to pay their employees when they have nothing to do.”
Juan Francisco Brieto, regional manager for the Lodi WorkNet Center, said his staff has assisted roughly 20 people over the past two weeks via phone and online services.
In addition, he said the center worked with Second Harvest Food Bank to distribute food to 250 local families in need.
“There’s a great need for food, and we’ve also helped people requesting help with how to pay their rent at this time,” he said. “People just don’t know where to go for some of these services because a lot of offices are shut down.”
While unemployment numbers are increasing across the state, Brieto said locally, a number of industries are currently hiring to keep up with the demand for services in areas such as groceries and transportation.
Dave Kirsten, a spokesman for the Downtown Business Alliance, said the restaurants and retail shops on School Street, Pine, Elm and Oak streets have been hit the hardest during the pandemic.
“The smaller, locally owned businesses, which are the heart and soul of downtown, are hurting,” he said. “They are trying to keep it positive and are hoping for some sort of relief. But the practical reality is they have to cut costs and furlough some employees.”
Two of those locally small businesses are the Mud Mill and Smack Pie Pizza, both owned by Vicki Snell. The Mud Mill has been closed for three weeks now, and Snell said she had to lay six employees off.
Snell said she was forced to lay 20 people off from Smack Pie, which she co-owns with her daughter Krysta Pleyte, the following week. They tried to stay open and provide curbside takeaway with a few family members working with them, but found they couldn’t keep up with demand from customers, Snell said.
She added that she didn’t think they could remain open without compromising the safety of themselves or the community.
“We’re trying to figure out which way to go from here,” Snell said. “Obviously we want to have them all back as soon as possible.”
Last Friday, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act was signed into law, creating a loan program through the Small Business Administration to help small businesses retain employees and pay for expenses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Paycheck Protection Loan Program would to provide as much as $349 billion of federally-guaranteed loans for small businesses.
The loan program is primarily available to small businesses, nonprofits, accommodations, businesses with less than 500 employees, as well as self-employed, sole proprietors, freelance and gig economy workers.
Those who apply for the loans must have been operating before Feb. 15.
Snell said she has looked into the loan program, as well as any and all options available to reopen and re-hire her former employees.
“It’s been a hard thing,” she said. “There’s been so much miscommunication. I know the government is working as fast as it can, but it seems like you fill out one form, then things change and you have to fill out a completely different form.”
Sam Rehmke, co-owner of the Lodi Beer Co., said she and her husband Roger have already begun looking into the loan program so they can bring all their employees back to work soon.
“We had decided to close right before (Gov. Gavin) Newsom recommended businesses shut down,” she said. “The Thursday before his announcement, we contacted 75% of our employees and told them they were furloughed.”
Rehmke said the day of Newsom’s announcement, only the restaurant managers were working with her and her husband at the restaurant before finally closing.
However, the furloughed employees were allowed to go “shopping” in the restaurant’s store room, taking essential items such as canned goods and protein bars to take home and store during the unknown amount of time off, she said.
“We’re already in contact with our bank, and we’re doing everything we can to bring all of our employees back,” Rehmke said. “Our employees are our family.”
Joe and Gabriella Manfre, owners of Lodi Junction, said because they operate a consignment and thrift store, they were unable to transition to online sales like other retailers are able to do.
Gabriella Manfre said the couple let 38 employees working at both the Lodi and Stockton locations go, but kept two managers on the payroll to look after the stores during the closure. A total of 38 employees were affected, Gabriella Manfre said.
“We’re trying to keep everyone on, but we told them if they have to, file for unemployment,” she said. “As soon as we can put them back on (the payroll) we will.”
Gabriella Manfre said business owners will not be allowed to apply for the loan program until Friday, but she and her husband plan to do so as soon as they are able.
In the meantime, the couple has been crunching numbers to see how they can continue to pay rent on both their locations.
“We’re fortunate we have a little bit of money from our retirement,” Joe Manfre said. “But we want to save that for our golden years.”
Patrick said the community probably won’t know how the shelter-in-place orders from the governor and county leaders will affect business until the pandemic is over.
“Because the main thing is the length of time we’re going to be quarantined and our businesses are shut down,” he said. “If this lingers and lingers and lingers, it’s going to be bad. Hopefully we can come out of this partially in June, and begin to restore things in July and August.”