Hundreds of farm workers marched into Lodi this weekend on their way to Sacramento to support a bill they say will ensure safer and easier voting practices for farmworkers during labor union elections.
The United Farm Workers of America began its 24-day, 335-mile “March for the Governor’s Signature” in the city of Delano on Aug. 3
The goal of the march is to arrive at the State Capitol in Sacramento on Friday and ask Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign AB 1283, also known as the Agricultural Labor Relations Voting Choice Act, which would allow farmworkers to choose whether they want to vote in a physical location, vote by mail, or have a representative deliver their ballot to their local Agricultural Labor Relations Board office.
In addition, agricultural employees who commit unfair labor practices such as voter suppression could face civil penalties of as much as $10,000 per violation, but not to exceed $25,000.
Nancy Gonzalez St. Clair was a member of the team that welcomed the UFW march in Lodi. The team set up a rally station at Hale Park, where they provided UFW members with food and water on Sunday afternoon.
“Farmworkers are essential to getting food to our tables,” Gonzalez said. “Each year, around 2.5 million farmworkers and their families labor in fields and factories across the country to bring us fresh fruits, vegetables and other agricultural products that become our food.”
Gonzalez was joined by Maria Elena Serna, Bertha Castro and Nelson Rabell in welcoming the marchers to Hale Park.
Lodi Police Department confirmed that it did receive reports of several gang members harassing marchers Sunday afternoon. However, by the time officers arrived on scene, the assailants had fled, Lt. Sean Blandford said.
“That’s kind of the Sureno area of town, and Hale Park is a primary location for their activity,” he said. “The symbol on the flag used by the UFW workers is also used by the Norteno gang, so most likely, there was some confusion.”
Stops in San Joaquin County included Woodward Community Park in Manteca and Constitution Park in Stockton. The march left Lodi Monday morning on its way to Saint Christopher Parish in Galt where it would spend the night. Walnut Grove and Elk Grove are the final two stops before the march reaches the Capitol in Sacramento.
The Agricultural Labor Relations Voting Choice Act was co-authored by Assemblymembers Mark Stone, D-Santa Cruz; Ash Kalra, D-San Jose; and Eloise Gomez Reyes, D- San Bernadino.
The bill does have its critics.
William Gould IV, former head of the California Agricultural Labor Relations Board and the National Labor Relations Board, told The Sacramento Bee in January that he “doubt(s)” the legislation will lead to higher unionization rates among farmworkers.
Less than 1% of California farmworkers are organized in a union, according to an analysis of 2020 national employment survey conducted by researchers at the UC Merced Community and Labor Center.
The bill also landed on the California Chamber of Commerce’s “job-killer” list because it said the legislation would create a “forced” unionization process for agricultural employees, according to the Bee.
The Chamber of Commerce said that relying on a process of submitting ballot cards “limits an employee’s ability to independently and privately vote for unionization in the workplace” and “leaves employees susceptible to coercion and manipulation by labor organizations,” the Bee reported.
Newsom vetoed a bill similar to AB 1283 last year, citing “various inconsistencies” and “procedural issues” in the legislation.
The new bill is still making its way through Sacramento, as its sponsors and authors are still in negotiations with the governor’s office and is receiving input from the Agricultural Labor Relations Board, according to the Bee.
All amendments to the bill made on the floor must be finalized by Aug. 25, and the governor must sign or veto all bills by Sept. 30, according to a legislative calendar.
