It wasn't the sort of juvenile hitchhiker call law enforcement dispatchers normally receive.
Early on Sunday morning, a young sea lion was spotted making his way along a stretch of Interstate-5 and I-205, setting in motion a joint effort between the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, the California Highway Patrol and the Marine Mammal Center to rescue him.
Animal Services Officer Brian Wadler with the Sheriff was one of the officers who responded to the scene. It was "quite incredible" to be part of the rescue, he said in a post on the Sheriff's Facebook page.
The rescue truly did take teamwork, said Jennifer Kline, a public information officer with the Sheriff's department.
The CHP were first on the scene at about 6:45 a.m., calling in help to rescue the adolescent sea lion, dubbed "Gilligan" by his rescuers.
"They were also making sure that the little guy didn't get out on the highway," Kline said.
Wadler made it out to the location shortly after, where he and staffers from the Marine Mammal Center used a net and other tools to herd the young sea lion into a crate.
The youngster was captured safely, and transported back to the Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito for evaluation.