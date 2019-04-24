Despite a citywide power outage, the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors still met in Stockton on Tuesday morning, where they discussed how to handle a violation of the board’s code of ethics committed by Supervisor Tom Patti.
Although a motion to censure Patti failed — with only Supervisors Chuck Winn and Kathy Miller voting yes — many of the supervisors expressed concerns regarding comments Patti made in a Dec. 6, 2018 article by Stockton Record reporter Roger Phillips.
According to a letter written by Winn, the board met on Dec. 4, 2018 to interview a candidate for the chief medical examiner position and discuss other potential candidates, after which Patti contacted Phillips to discuss Dr. Bennet Omalu’s status as an applicant.
Omalu resigned from his position as a forensic pathologist in 2017, claiming that then-Sheriff Steve Moore attempted to influence Omalu’s decisions in death investigations. As of December and to this date, he has not applied for the county’s chief medical examiner position.
In Phillips’ article, Patti is quoted as saying: “I feel strongly that we would be best served by Dr. Omalu,” and “We clearly have the most qualified pathologist candidate or medical examiner candidate ... that we could ever hope for.”
Patti was also quoted in Phillips’ article as saying: “If he’s able to come before the board I would be very hopeful and optimistic he would be treated fairly. If he is the best candidate, as I believe he is, he should have the job.”
In his letter, Winn cited an analysis by County Counsel Mark Myles that said Patti’s statements could be interpreted as Patti either having made his choice before all candidates had been interviewed, or having pre-judged the candidates.
“Supervisor Patti’s public advocacy for Dr. Omalu when all the candidates have not been interviewed appears to be providing special consideration to Dr. Omalu that has not been provided to other candidates,” Myles said in his analysis.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Winn said he believes Patti’s comments may have jeopardized the hiring process and caused other candidates to not apply for the position for fear that the board had already made a decision.
Winn also felt that is was inappropriate for Patti to contact a reporter to discuss a hiring process that is not yet complete.
“In that regard, I think that Supervisor Patti kind of jumped the gun,” he said. “I think this board needs to make a decision to censure (Patti) to ensure that the public knows that we take this very seriously and we will act accordingly when any one of us violates the code of ethics.”
Miller agreed with Winn, saying that Patti should not have contacted Phillips to discuss an interview conducted in closed session.
“The only reason I can come up with for doing that was to influence the process,” she said.
For that reason, Miller agreed a censure would have been an appropriate response.
“I don’t think this is a minor thing,” she said. “I think it’s important for the public’s trust to know that there is no other way to hold an elected body accountable.”
Although he voted against the censure, Supervisor Bob Elliott agreed with Myles’ analysis that Patti’s comments may have shown preferential treatment to Omalu. Elliott also agreed with Winn and Miller that Patti should not have contacted Phillips in the first place.
“I just don’t think it’s appropriate to be making comments in the newspaper about the hiring process while it’s still going on,” he said. “It just needs to be clear that (this) kind of thing is not something we should condone as a board.”
Patti denied initiating the article, and said he contacted Phillips primarily to express concerns over Omalu’s treatment as a whistleblower.
“Contrary to trying to tip the scales in favor of Dr. Omalu — who wasn’t even a candidate — I was showing exactly the opposite: that even if you’re a whistleblower, I’m going to stand up and speak out on behalf of Dr. Omalu who was, in my opinion and remains to be, highly qualified as a candidate,” he said.
The code of ethics was being “weaponized” to restrict his freedom of speech, Patti said. He expressed concerns that no hearing was held before a neutral party to determine whether or not the code had been violated in the first place.
“What we clearly have here going on at this moment is an example of complete, total hypocrisy and the weaponization of the code of ethics for political purposes,” Patti said.
Miller disagreed with Patti’s claims, saying that the motion to censure him had nothing to do with his support for Omalu and everything to do with his actions in contacting Phillips to discuss the hiring process.
Miller also felt that Patti’s words and actions on Tuesday and over the past four months — including requesting that the discussion itself be rescheduled from its original date of Jan. 29 — were intended to “deflect and distract” from the comments he made in Phillips’ article.
“Because of everything (that’s happened) over the last four months and everything that’s happened here today, I still believe that censure is warranted,” she said.
In other action
• The board voted unanimously to direct county staff to explore the following options for cleaning up homeless encampments: Utilize county resources, enlist the help of community volunteers, recruit homeless people to help clean up the encampments, utilize labor from jail inmates, hire biohazard and homeless encampment cleanup companies.
• The board voted unanimously to adopt the San Joaquin County Encampment Management and Resolution Policy, which was developed to address public health, safety and welfare concerns related to homeless encampments.
• The board voted 3-2, with Winn and Elliott casting the dissenting votes, to authorize county counsel to prepare and publish a summary of an ordinance that will allow for development agreements for commercial cannabis activity that will be adopted May 21.
• The board voted unanimously to extend a temporary moratorium on industrial hemp cultivation until Sept. 22, giving the county time to review state and federal regulations on hemp cultivation that have not yet been released.