If all you want for Christmas is some sunshine, then you can expect your holiday to be merry and bright as clear skies are in the forecast.
There will be patches of fog today and Wednesday morning as clouds hover above, with breaks for sunshine today, according to Danielle Knittle, a meteorologist with the private forecasting firm Accuweather.com.
“Christmas day will have some shower activity in parts of the Bay Area and down south towards Los Angeles for people traveling,” Knittle said.
Lodi is expected to see scattered showers between 4 and 8 a.m. with patches of fog that are expected to clear before noon.
Motorists headed north towards the Sierra Mountains might experience some minor delays, as snowfalls reach two to four inches of accumulation, according to Knittle.
“California will be in between weather systems for the week. A series of storm systems are working their way into California keeping the temperature on the cooler side for the duration of the week,” Knittle said.
As the temperature drops, residents in Lodi and inland California are not expected to experience any showers for the duration of the week.
“A bulk of the moisture is along the coast and in parts of Southern California,” Knittle said.
Showers are not expected to delay any flights heading southbound from the Sacramento International Airport, or flights leaving San Francisco International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport.
Patches of fog are expected to clear by Wednesday evening into Thursday morning, with mostly clear skies for the rest of this week.