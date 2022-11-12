The walls inside Borchardt Elementary School were adorned with paper cut-outs of soldiers, American flags and hearts colored red, white and blue this week to honor the nation's veterans.
And to end the week, the Borchardt students learned why the nation honors veterans during an early morning assembly Thursday.
“This is a ceremony not only to remember tomorrow's importance of Veterans Day and day off from school,” Principal Jamie Moso told students. “But most importantly to honor our service members, and honor the sacrifices they've made, and the courage it takes to defend, honor, duty and country.”
Students waved patriotic flags as they gathered outside on the Borchardt blacktop, and the fourth, fifth and sixth grade classes each sang a patriotic song to commemorate the holiday.
The idea to hold a Veterans Day assembly came to Moso last year, in an effort to educate her students as to why every Nov. 11 is a day off from school.
She said she wanted them to know the importance of the holiday, and not have them sitting in front of a television all weekend.
Second grade teacher Christine Soria's husband Joey is an Air Force veteran and member of Amvets Post 1947 of Stockton, and Moso thought inviting the post to campus would be the ideal way to teach her students about the holiday's importance.
“Today were recognizing veterans day, a very important holiday for our nation,” she said. “Veterans Day is much more than just a Friday off from school. On this day, America honors all American veterans of all wars, and gives students, teachers, parents, grandmas, grandpas and even principals, the opportunity to show our gratitude for the sacrifices they've made to protect us.”
Post 1947 Commander Michael Emerson served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1982 to 1992, traveled the world on three different ships and was part of Operation Desert Storm.
He told the students that the Marines have protected the country since their formation on Nov. 10, 1775 in Philadelphia – just eight months before the start of the American Revolution.
“It is a great honor to be a marine corps veteran,” he said. “It is one of the most important and honorable things I've done I my life – choosing to fight for, and protect my country and fellow citizens. I'm very proud to wear the title of U.S. Marine every day for the rest of my life.”
Emerson also explained the Marine Corps' motto “Semper Fidelis,” or “Semper Fi,” which means that branch of the military is always faithful to country, to the corps and to its brothers and sisters who serve.
“Marines are known all over the world for our fighting skill, tenacity, fighting courage and our unwavering patriotism and long term commitment to our country,” he said. “As it is said, as long as there is a strong Marine Corps, there will be a strong United States of America. We are the land of the free because of the brave.”
Inside the school cafeteria, photographs of veterans provided by students, staff and parents comprised an “Honor Wall” to further celebrate those who served.
The school recognized several veterans during the ceremony, including Lodi Unified School District Board of Education member George Neely, who served 20 years in the Army.
“This is the second one I've gone to, and I just love it,” he said. “(The students are) what it's all about right here. We're veterans because of them. It warms my heart.”
A Vietnam War veteran, Neely said to be recognized by the Borchardt students and staff felt good.
“It really does,” he said. “When I got back from Vietnam I was spit on, called a murderer, and all that kind of stuff. So this is a welcome change.”
