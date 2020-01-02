Last year was a busy one for Lodi and the surrounding area — a year full of major stories and milestones.
In January, Pat Withrow was sworn in as San Joaquin County’s 25th Sheriff, after beating incumbent Steve Moore in the 2018 election.
In April, the City of Lodi’s computer systems were hacked in a ransomware attack. Galt saw a similar attack in December.
In August, former Lodi resident Hamid Hayat was released from prison after his conviction on terrorism-related charges was overturned by a federal judge.
In September, the historic grandstand and press box at Tony Zupo Field in Lodi burned down due to arson, according to investigators.
Lodi and Galt both celebrated major anniversaries, as did A&W Root Beer.
Lodi parks got some attention, with a new playground for Candy Cane Park and plans approved for development of DeBenedetti Park in southwest Lodi.
And throughout the year, the City of Lodi and San Joaquin County Continuum of Care worked — along with Lodi residents like Mary Jarrard, Kelly Hanisch and Lori Behnky — to bring resources to the area’s homeless residents.
Read on for more about these stories, along with Lodi residents taking on the pharmaceutical industry, marking a SWAT team milestone, making waves in student newspapers and more.
Fire destroys historic Zupo Field
On the afternoon of Sept. 22, a massive fire quickly engulfed the grandstand, press box and some of the bleachers at Lodi’s historic Tony Zupo Field.
Lodi firefighters could see the blaze from Fire Station 1 on Elm Street, city spokesman Jeff Hood said.
A soccer game at the neighboring Grape Bowl was interrupted so that firefighters could extinguish the blaze, according to Scott Howell, the News-Sentinel’s editor, who was a spectator at the game.
Though the blaze was quickly extinguished once the firefighters arrived, the damage to the historic structure was extensive.
Rumors quickly spread that the fire was not an accident, and the Lodi Police Department investigated the source of the blaze.
Investigators obtained video from the nearby American Legion Hall that captured two young boys walking away from the field at the time of the blaze. In late October, the Lodi Police Department said that they identified the boys — whose names have not been released because they are “12 years old or younger” — and believed they were responsible for the fire.
The city has still not received a damage estimate from insurance investigators.
— Wes Bowers and Kyla Cathey
Hamid Hayat released from prison
In August, former Lodi resident Hamid Hayat was a free man for the first time in 14 years after a federal judge vacated his 2006 conviction on terrorism-related charges.
Earlier this year, U.S. Magistrate Judge Deborah Barnes recommended Hayat’s conviction be overturned due to ineffective legal representation. Hayat’s new legal representatives, from the firm Riordan & Horgan, had argued that his original defense attorney — who had never argued a criminal case — failed to seek alibi witnesses or investigate certain defenses.
In late July, U.S. District Judge Garland E. Burrell Jr. — who had sentenced Hayat in the 2006 trial — agreed, and vacated his conviction.
Hayat made his first appearance in public at an Eid al-Adha celebration in Sacramento on Aug. 11, just days after his release.
“I’m still in shock. I can’t believe this day came. I wake up and I still think I’ll be in prison,” he said during a press conference.
Hayat, who had been a cherry picker in Lodi at the time of his arrest, was convicted of providing material support or resources to terrorists and making false statements to the FBI. He was sentenced to 24 years in prison, and had been serving his sentence in Arizona.
His attorney, Dennis Riordan, said that Hayat had never attended a terrorist training camp — the accusation that landed him in prison — and that he had confessed to crimes he did not commit after several hours of interrogation.
Supporters, including former FBI agent James Wedick, have pointed out inconsistencies and outlandish statements in both Hayat’s confession and a confession made by his father Umer Hayat. They also note that much of the evidence against Hayat relied on witness Naseem Khan, a paid informant whose testimony in this and other cases has been called into question.
“I will never be able to fully express my deepest thanks to all the people who believed in my innocence and who worked for so long, so hard and in so many different ways to help me regain my freedom,” Hayat said in a statement after his release.
— Kyla Cathey
Lodi, Galt city computer systems hacked
The City of Lodi was hit by a ransomware attack this past April, after a city employee opened an email attachment that resembled a city invoice. Once the email was opened, a virus spread throughout the city’s network of computers and encrypted critical files that knocked several key phone lines out of service, including the non-emergency number for the Lodi Police Department, the emergency outage line for Public Works, and the main numbers for City Hall and the finance division.
In an interview with the Lodi News-Sentinel staff, Lodi City Manager Steve Schwabauer said hackers demanded the city pay 75 Bitcoins — approximately $400,000 at the time — to restore the city’s computer systems.
Instead of paying the ransom, the City of Lodi rebuilt its system from back-up data and hired security experts to conduct a series of forensic audits. Technicians investigating the city’s computer systems were able to trace information included in the malware’s code and concluded that no Lodi residents had their personal information compromised.
Following the attack, city leaders met with Assemblyman Jim Cooper and requested state funding for cybersecurity upgrades. Cooper helped secure $500,000 and presented the city with a check on Dec. 9.
On Dec. 17, the City of Galt became the second local victim after its systems were reportedly held hostage by a ransomware attack. The ransomware blocked employees from accessing crucial city files, and the hackers who claimed responsibility are refusing to release the city’s data unless a ransom is paid.
City employees have conducted a forensic audit of the Galt’s computer data to ensure private information has not been compromised as a result of the attack.
The ransomware investigation is still ongoing.
— Oula Miqbel
Galt and Lodi turn 150
Both the cities of Galt and Lodi celebrated sesquicentennial milestones in 2019.
Galt celebrated its 150th anniversary in September with the unveiling of a commemorative railway kiosk downtown. The city was founded in 1869, the product of the Central Pacific Railroad Company expansion.
“It’s ironic that we became a town because of the railroad, but throughout the city, there isn’t anything that touches on that,” Galt Vice Mayor Farmer said. “That’s why it is significant that we can dedicate the train kiosk. It acknowledges that history.”
The spirited celebration included performers in period costumes, an antique car show along Fourth Street, a shootout re-enactment by the Blue Canyon Gang, and several other hat-tips to Galt’s early days.
Lodi also turned 150 in 2019, with a quiet celebratory program, complete with a birthday cake, held by the Lodi Historical Society.
Although the city was not incorporated until 1906, it was actually created in August 1869, dubbed Mokelumne Station, also a result of the Central Pacific Railroad Company expansion.
— Wes Bowers
A&W celebrates 100 years
In June, A&W Root Beer, with owner Pete Knight at the helm, threw a birthday bash worthy of the 100-year-old root beer and burger chain, making it the oldest one in the nation.
Inside, the restaurant was bustling with activity, with every seat filled with hungry customers enjoying an assortment of burgers, fries, and the classic root beer float. Outside, a band played cheerful and catchy tunes. The parking lot was filled with mostly classic cars, many regular visitors to the weekly cruise nights. The classic A&W Fiberglass statues of the popular Papa Burger, Mama Burger, Teen Burger and Baby Burger, made their debut.
The company first began in Lodi during a parade on June 20, 1919 in honor of veterans who fought in World War I.
Entrepreneur Roy Allen, who had obtained the recipe from an Arizona pharmacist, got wind of the parade and set up a stand on Pine Street selling 10-ounce mugs of ice-cold root beer to thirsty parade-goers for a nickel.
— Bea Ahbeck
Sunset Theater finds a buyer
Lodi resident Terrance Clark announced in November that he’d purchased the Sunset Theater on West Lodi Avenue, with plans to revive the historic building. After closing down in 1998, the theater sat dormant for 21 years.
He also purchased the neighboring property, which houses the former Alexander’s Bakery. Clark and his wife plan to demolish the bakery and convert the property into a multi-story parking structure, with retail and office space available on the structure’s first story.
Clark hopes to preserve most of the layout of the theater, including the concession stand, theater stage, bathrooms and a few rows of theater seats, he said.
Clark plans to make the building available for fundraisers, theater performances and comedy shows once it has been restored.
— Oula Miqbel
Public art gets the town talking
In July, visitors to Downtown Lodi noticed a glaring absence: One of the murals painted in 2006 to celebrate Lodi’s 100 years since its incorporation had been painted over.
“I am really disappointed,” artist Tony Segale said in July. “There was a lot of commitment to getting these murals painted. We spent three years planning the Walldog murals.”
Segale was instrumental in bringing the Walldog artists’ group to Lodi for the project, which included several other murals throughout Downtown Lodi. The removed mural was a send-up to the Hutchins Street Square community center, painted by Robin Wallenfang of Green Lake, Wisconsin.
The mural was an unfortunate casualty of damage to the building at the corner of Church and Pine streets, property owner Brian Laber said. In order to repair the damage, the mural had to be removed.
“The damage would have caused the building to collapse if we did not fix it and seal the building,” he said.
Laber told the News-Sentinel he would commission a new mural once the building repairs were complete.
A few weeks later, another unconventional piece of wall art had the town talking.
Roderick and Aminda Tyler, co-owners of House of Ice Cream at 409 S. Cherokee Lane, had painted one of the shop’s exterior walls with giant block letters reading “EAT ME.”
After receiving several letters of complaints, the city asked the pair to remove the words, which some of the complaints said had a vulgar connotation.
“A lot of people felt it was inappropriate to have a sign like that so close to an elementary school,” city spokesman Jeff Hood said.
The Tylers had intended for the sign to make their shop more visible, as well as be a fun place for customers to take Instagram photos holding their ice cream creations. An artist had reached out and offered to paint over the wall at no cost.
“I have no problem removing it,” Roderick Tyler said. “At the end of the day this is about my business, and if this is what it takes for me to be successful and run my business, I’ll do it.”
— Kyla Cathey
Pat Withrow takes the reins as San Joaquin County’s Sheriff
Pat Withrow was sworn in as San Joaquin County Sheriff in French Camp January, becoming the 25th person to hold the position.
Withrow had run for sheriff in 2014, but lost to Steve Moore. He defeated Moore in 2018.
During his first year as sheriff, the coroner’s office was split from that of the sheriff. It is the first time the two offices are operating separately.
— Wes Bowers
County, city tackle homelessness
A point-in-time census of San Joaquin County’s homeless population in January showed a steep rise in Lodi and the surrounding area. According to data from the county Continuum of Care, Lodi reported 139 unsheltered homeless individuals, nearly a 60% increase from 2017.
To increase resources aimed at reducing homelessness, the City of Lodi provides funding for the Salvation Army, Lodi House, community food banks, and other city resources.
Among those resources is $1.2 million awarded to Lodi by the Homeless Emergency Aid Program last year. The city can use those funds to construct four to six “tiny homes” — about 450 to 500 square feet — to help homeless residents who have demonstrated progress towards their rehabilitation. By transitioning people into homes, the city hopes more space will be freed up at shelters.
The city is currently looking at two properties for the tiny homes, the first being a city-owned piece of property at the southwest corner of Lodi Avenue and the Union Pacific Railroad tracks. The second location being considered for the project is a vacant piece of property at South Washington Street and Lodi Avenue.
— Oula Miqbel
The Homeless Horseman rides through town
In April, many drivers around Lodi spotted an unusual pair traversing the streets.
Riding a brown horse was a man with a full beard, his straggly brown hair tamed by a black baseball cap. He was dressed in layers to keep him warm during the cool morning hours. Tied to the saddle alongside his gear was a blue plastic bucket, inscribed with “Pics for tips” in both English and Spanish.
The man’s name was Frank Jack Fletcher Turpen, and he said he was from “everywhere.” And wherever Turpen went, he was accompanied by his horse, Tommy Girl.
Turpen was visiting Lodi to raise money for winter camping gear, in particular a good sleeping bag. About a month later, the pair had accomplished their mission, and man and horse headed back into the hills.
— Bea Ahbeck
Showered With Love gives Lodi’s homeless residents a place to clean up, get help
In November, a new nonprofit rolled into town. Showered With Love Mobile Showers provides homeless residents not only with showers, but also with resources for turning their lives around.
Founder and president Mary Jarrard, vice president Kelly Hanisch and treasurer Lori Behnky officially opened their Showered With Love Mobile Showers at the Grace and Mercy Charitable Foundation Cafe at 425 N. Sacramento St.
Every customer gets five minutes of shower time, and can take their time undressing and dressing before and after. Soap, shampoo and conditioner is provided inside the stalls.
After the shower, people are provided clean underwear and socks and a hygiene kit containing a toothbrush, toothpaste, a comb, razor and tissue.
“I’m excited to have this,” Clifford Armstrong said. “It’s great to have a place to clean your body. I’ve never seen anything like this. It’s a godsend,” said.
For more information about the Showered With Love Mobile Shower, visit www.swlove.org.
— Bea Ahbeck
Article about Bear Creek student causes stir
In May, the Bear Creek High School journalism class found itself in a First Amendment battle with Lodi Unified School District administrators over an article about a student making a career in the pornography industry.
According to Bear Creek and journalism advisor Kathi Duffel, Lodi Unified administrators requested permission to preview the article before publication. If Duffel did not comply with the request, she faced disciplinary action, she said.
Duffel consulted with attorneys over the matter, and the district ultimately decided to allow the paper to print the article, which profiled a Bear Creek student’s choice to act in pornographic films.
— Wes Bowers
Candy Cane Park gets a long-awaited renovation
Every weekday morning for 56 weeks, Lodi resident Myrna Wetzel could be seen walking up and down the street wrapping around Candy Cane Park, the smallest of the city’s parks.
Next to her trotted trusted companion Blessed, and Wetzel carried a sign with her demand: Replace the playground equipment at the park.
Her persistence paid off. Lodi’s smallest park received a major facelift after a stream of funding was made available through Measure L.
Once Measure L passed — a half-cent sales tax increase that would go into Lodi's general fund — Candy Cane park was on the top of the list of parks considered to receive funding for park restoration projects according to then Lodi Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Director Jeff Hood.
At the June 19 City Council Meeting, the council adopted a resolution, awarding a contract for Candy Cane Park improvements to the Lodi based construction company A. M. Stephens Construction Co. Inc.
Construction began, and Candy Cane Park received a new ADA-compliant playground structure, benches, picnic tables, swings, a new drinking fountain, concrete sidewalks and a new park sign.
A ribbon-cutting was held on Saturday, Nov. 16, and who got to cut the ribbon? Myrna Wetzel, of course.
— Bea Ahbeck
Lodi resident takes on Big Pharma
For years, Marta Deike relied on a medication called 3,4-DAP to get through the day. The pills, provided to her for free by family-owned Jacobus Pharmaceuticals, treated her rare and debilitating autoimmune disorder, Lamber-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome, or LEMS.
Without the pills, Deike was confined to bed, unable to lift an arm, raised her head, or even breathe without effort.
In February, that lifeline was taken away and replaced by Firdapse, a nearly identical drug produced by Catalyst Pharmaceuticals. The company had taken advantage of loopholes in the Orphan Drug Act to patent the medication that Jacobus and American universities had been researching for years, meaning Deike and others who had been receiving help from Jacobus through the FDA’s Expanded Access Program would have no option but to use Catalyst’s version.
The catch? Catalyst planned to charge $375,000 per person, per year.
The price hike caught attention around the country, even drawing presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders’ ire.
“Catalyst’s decision to set the annual list price at $375,000 is not only a blatant fleecing of American taxpayers, but is also an immoral exploitation of patients who need this medication,” he said.
In the months since, Deike has worked with doctors and nutritionists to get to a dosage on Firdapse that gives her as normal a life as possible. And she’s become an advocate for patients who rely on medications to survive — and are held ransom by extraordinarily high drug prices.
In mid-December, she traveled to Washington, D.C. to meet with lawmakers’s staffs on new regulations that would prevent pharmaceutical companies from setting unreasonably high medication prices.
When the House of Representatives passed the Elijah E. Cummings Lower Drug Costs Now Act, Rep. Jerry McNerney, D-Stockton, read statements from Deike.
“It was validating to hear McNerney tell my story on the floor,” Deike said. “It was incredibly encouraging, and I felt a sense of hope for the future.”
Though Deike is usually neutral on politics, she hopes others will get involved in the conversation on prescription medication costs.
“It might not affect people now, but you never know what can happen,” she said. “I did not get involved with this until I became a patient myself.”
— Kyla Cathey
Lodi SWAT gets its first female officer
Officer Regan Porteous made history in July, becoming Lodi Police Department’s first female member of its Special Weapons and Tactics team.
“It’s a milestone for me, the department and the city, but I hope people understand that this should not be unexpected,” she said. “There should be more women in law enforcement and there should be more women pushing boundaries.”
A Lodi native, Porteous graduated from Stockton’s St. Mary’s High School in 2012, and was hired by the police department in 2016. She holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from California State University, Monterey Bay.
— Wes Bowers
Tokay High band headed to the UK
Members of Tokay High School’s marching band received a pleasant surprise in November when it was invited to participate in London’s New Year’s Day Parade in 2021.
Eveny co-founder and executive director Bob Bone visited the school to personally invite the 80 Tokay High students to the parade, which attracts 666,000 spectators to London streets and 455 million television viewers around the world.
— Wes Bowers
DeBenedetti Park moves forward
After 30 years of stalled efforts, plans to move forward with DeBenedetti Park were approved by the Lodi City Council over the summer.
The Plans for DeBenedetti Park will include sites for children to play, exercise space, picnic areas, nature area, outdoor games, a boardwalk overlooking the fishing dock, bocce courts, a basketball court, and a ball field.
There are plans to increase the number of parking spots to 299 by adding a parking lot to West Century Boulevard, which will also be part of the first phase of the plan.
With a little over a million dollars collected in development impact fees, the first phase is expected early this year. The city will need $14 million, to complete the entirety of the park, which is why the city will be completing it in phases.
— Oula Miqbel