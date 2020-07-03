LODI — See’s Candies is returning to Lodi at a new, permanent location, though customers cannot yet enter the store.
Instead, anyone with a sweet tooth is welcome to order online and pick up their order at the shop. To use the new “Click — Pick — Go!” service, customers can visit pickup.sees.com and enter their ZIP codes. They can then browse the selection of available treats and place their orders. An email will arrive to assign them a pickup time, and once they have arrived, they can call the store to initiate the contactless pickup service.
While See’s Candies previously operated a holiday pop-up location in Lodi, this is the first year-round shop in the city. The store is located at 2624 W. Kettleman Lane, Lodi. Shop hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, visit www.sees.com.
— K. Cathey
Farmers Market returns to Thursday evenings
LODI — Beginning next week, the Lodi Certified Farmers Market will return to Thursday evenings, though it will remain in its temporary location at the First Baptist Church’s parking lot, 267 N. Mills Ave., Lodi. The market will run from 5 to 8 p.m. each Thursday starting July 9.
For more information, visit www.lodichamber.com.
— News-Sentinel Staff
S-Mart Foods to be open on July 4
LODI — The Save Mart Companies, which operates the two S-Mart Foods locations in Lodi as well as Lucky, Save Mart and FoodMaxx stores throughout the state, will open all of its 206 grocery stores on Saturday, July 4. The S-Mart Foods stores in Lodi and Save Mart in Galt will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
For more information, visit www.thesavemartcompanies.com.
— News-Sentinel Staff
ACE trains are not running this weekend
STOCKTON — Due to the Independence Day holiday, commuter train service on the Altamont Corridor Express is suspended. Service will resume Monday, July 6.
For more information, visit www.acerail.com.
— News-Sentinel Staff