Lodi Grape Festival history

Fern Lea, Marjorie McDonald, Queen Rolalie Haabesland, Roberta Baldocchi, Selma Dow and Geraldine Lange. Dorothy Garner not shown.

 Courtesy photograph

This Lodi Grape Festival will entertain a touch of royalty this year as it hosts a reunion of former Festival queens and princesses.

This will be the fourth time former Festival royalty has gathered together to reminisce, remember, and regale each other with fond memories of Festivals past. The Festival hosts a reunion every five years.