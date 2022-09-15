This Lodi Grape Festival will entertain a touch of royalty this year as it hosts a reunion of former Festival queens and princesses.
This will be the fourth time former Festival royalty has gathered together to reminisce, remember, and regale each other with fond memories of Festivals past. The Festival hosts a reunion every five years.
There have been 44 queens and 220 princesses tapped to serve since 1907, according to the book, “A History of the Lodi Grape Festival.” The last queen to be selected was Angela Parises, who reigned over the 1980 Festival.
Over 100 former queens and their court going back to 1946 have been invited to attend, says Festival board member and event coordinator Donn Thompson. He says he expects between 40 and 60 ladies to attend. In the past, attendees have come from as far away as Montana, Colorado and Oregon.
A special luncheon for the women will be held on Saturday at the Holiday Inn Express in Lodi. The ladies will also be introduced to the public that evening at the fair, with each one given an opportunity to give some remarks.
There will also be an evening airplane “fly-by” as a salute to this year’s Festival theme, “Take Flight.”
Returning royalty will also be treated to free winetasting at various participating wineries in the Lodi area.
Inside the pavilion, the public can inspect historical artifacts related to the Festival and its former queens and princesses. Many of the items have been donated to the Festival by queens and courts themselves, including evening gowns that were worn on coronation night.
In the beginning, the queen selection was more of a sales contest. The young lady who sold the most tickets was crowned queen. Runners-up in ticket sales were selected as princesses. That practice went by the wayside in about 1946 when a selection committee was impaneled and contestants went through an interview and talent competition.
Back then, the queen was the spokesperson for the Festival, and being a part of her court was a year-long commitment. The queen was expected to travel to other city and towns and festival, promoting and representing Lodi.
They would also make appearances at local service club meetings during Festival week, and participate in a guided tour of the downtown business district, stopping by businesses and inspecting Festival displays in the front windows.
The first queen was Bertha DeAlmado, who presided over the Tokay Carnival in 1907, a forerunner to what would become the Lodi Grape Festival and National Wine Show. She was crowned and given the key to the city by Lodi Mayor George Lawrence and California Governor James Gillett. She was also known by the moniker, “Queen Zinfandel.”
The second queen was Marie Graffigna, crowned in 1934 by Governor Frank Merriam. In 1939, Hollywood star Leo Carrillo placed the crown upon Queen Natalie Bowen. The next year Victor McLaglan of Hollywood crowned Barbara Gibbons as queen of the 1940 Festival.
California Lt. Governor Goodwin Knight presented 1949 queen Joyce Miller with her diadem. Governor Earl Warren was grand marshal of the annual Festival parade that year.
Five years ago, the oldest queen to attend the reunion was Beverly (Woock) Felten, who died last year at the age of 91. She presided over the fair in 1947.
Thompson says it has been quite an effort to locate each former queen and princess. He says it’s been painstaking work to figure out what their last names are now, after so many years, and to get in touch with them.
Thompson says he and his volunteers have managed to compile contact information for about 95 percent of the former queens and courts. He says they’ve also found some of the ladies to be deceased. About 20 percent of the them have passed away, he says. The royal reunion is another way Festival organizers hope to pique interest in this year’s fair and to keep the Festival’s history alive.
Thompson says it will be a chance for former queens and princesses to be “reintroduced to their public,” and to be treated as royalty again.
