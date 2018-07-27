McNerney to host veterans town hall, resource fair

STOCKTON — Rep. Jerry McNerney of California’s 9th District will host a veterans town hall from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Health Plan of San Joaquin, 7751 S. Manthey Road, French Camp, where representatives from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will give an update on the French Camp health care facility.
McNerney will also host a veterans resource fair from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 4 at San Joaquin County WorkNet, 56 S. Lincoln Street, Stockton, where representatives from government agencies, non-profits and educational institutions will discuss services and resources for veterans.