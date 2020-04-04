Spring sports are effectively done in California this year.
Ron Nocetti, the Executive Director of the California Interscholastic Federation, released a statement on Friday to announce the cancelation of state, regional and section playoffs for the spring season.
“Based on the recent statements issued by Governor Newsom and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond, regarding schools turning to distance learning for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year, the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) does not see an avenue for the spring sports season to continue,” the statement read. “As such, in consultation today with the 10 Section Commissioners, the decision has been made to cancel spring Section, Regional, and State Championship events.”
That decision comes on the heels of Lodi Unified canceling classes for the rest of the school year, and by extension its spring athletics. The majority of school districts within the Sac-Joaquin Section have made similar announcements.
“I’d say 90-plus percent. Pretty much all of our public school districts, if they haven’t said they’re closed for the year, they’re closed until further notice,” said SJS Assistant Commissioner Will DeBoard. “There were a lot of private leagues, like NCAA and community college, they shut things down a lot earlier than the CIF, which was kind of waiting to see, and I imagine any school left is pretty much making the same decision.”
The Sac-Joaquin Section board of directors met on Wednesday, and for the section’s postseason waited to see what the state board would do on Friday. At the state meeting, the 10 section commissioners made the joint decision to end each section’s postseason.
“With the developments over the last few days, this announcement was definitely coming, it was just a matter of when,” DeBoard said. “During that conference call (on Wednesday), there was definitely a feeling of yeah, we’re probably going to be canceling the postseason, but you want to wait and give it as much of a chance as possible."
Other events that the SJS puts on have been affected — the clinic it puts on for athletic directors and principals has been canceled, and the section’s scholarship breakfast has been postponed, with a strong possibility of being canceled.
“We’ve been getting a lot of calls from kids and coaches saying don’t give up on us,” DeBoard said. “But we’re at a point where it’s a lot bigger than high school sports.”
DeBoard said even with everything going on, the scholarship breakfast being affected is a tough pill to swallow.
“The breakfast is one of the better things we do. These are the exact kind of kids you want to give scholarship money to,” DeBoard said. “It’s kind of a shocker. This has all been kind of a shocker for the last few weeks, but the scholarship breakfast has been there since I was covering sports for the Modesto Bee in the mid-90s. It’s another blow in a series of blows.”