The City of Lodi will soon be looking for a new city clerk.
While she hasn’t made an official announcement, Lodi City Clerk Jennifer Cusmir confirmed Monday that her last day will be Jan. 13.
She recently accepted the city clerk position in the City of West Sacramento.
“I’m definitely going to miss the staff here,” Cusmir said. “Lodi had a phenomenal staff, and I don’t know how much the public knows that. This city is fortunate to have a great city manager, city attorney and department heads. I’ve loved working with everybody.”
A Yuba City native, Cusmir came to the City of Lodi in the summer of 2020 after 18 years as an administrative clerk and deputy city clerk in the Seattle metropolitan area.
During her first few months as Lodi City Clerk, Cusmir was commuting from Yuba City to work, and the hope was to eventually move closer to Lodi.
Unfortunately, the current housing market did not produce any viable options for her and her husband, who are currently living in Citrus Heights.
Cusmir, 45, returned to California just as the COVID-19 pandemic emerged and the state underwent a lockdown that prohibited large gatherings.
She said she wishes she had been able to attend more of the community events for which Lodi is known, as well as fully engage with residents face-to-face.
“I regret that I didn’t get to participate in community events, because I do enjoy that,” she said. “I did help out with the Scarecrow Walk at Lodi Lake, and that was pretty fun, and I did get to go to the Downtown Farmer’s Market. But I wish I had been able to do more.”
Her first year as city clerk was also her first year overseeing a local election, and she said it wasn’t as hectic as she thought it would be.
“Everything went well,” she said. “I didn’t have any complaints from residents or candidates, and I didn’t field any questions of voter integrity or ballot box issues, considering the political climate we’re in at the time.”
Local elections in the State of Washington — at both the city and county levels — are overseen by county clerks and Registrars of Voters. However, Cusmir didn’t step into the 2020 elections blindly.
“Before I started here in July, I went through (Fair Political Practices Commission) training, as well as through ROV training,” she said. “So I had a starting point and I completed a lot of pre-work before coming in.”
At the Dec. 1 Lodi City Council meeting, councilman Doug Kuehne let Cusmir’s departure out of the bag while thanking all department heads.
“Jennifer, I know this might not be public information yet,” he said. “But I will tell you that you will be sorely missed. Thank you so much. You joined our team at a very trying time. Your learning curve was huge, trying to do Zoom meetings for the city council, and for all the rest of the stuff you’ve done and all you’ve accomplished in your tenure here.”