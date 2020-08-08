LODI — On Wednesday, Lodi Police Department detectives conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of East Pine Street for a vehicle code violation.
The driver, identified as 35-year-old Jesse Ruiz of Stockton, had a suspended license and was asked to step out of the vehicle, police said.
During a search, detectives found a loaded firearm with an obliterated serial number in his waistband. Detectives also located a small amount of methamphetamine in his possession, police said.
Ruiz was arrested on suspicion of various weapons, narcotics offenses and an outstanding warrant. He was booked into San Joaquin County Jail and is being held on a $245,000 bail, police said.
— Wes Bowers
Highway 12 to be closed for repair work
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — The California Department of Transportation is planning long-term, one-way traffic control in both directions of Highway 12 between Highway 160 and Interstate 5 for repair work on the Mokelumne River Bridge located at Sacramento County line. Work will occur as follows;
- One-way traffic control in both directions from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Aug. 9 to 14.
- One-way traffic control in both directions at 7 a.m. Aug. 15 and 16.
- One-way traffic control will continue from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays until Aug. 28.
Motorists should expect 10-minute delays. Flaggers will be put in place to assist motorists during lane closures, and Caltrans will also have signs alerting drivers of potential delays.
Work is scheduled to begin as listed, but is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and or materials and construction related issues.
— Wes Bowers
Save Mart seeks entries for Pet-Tastic Calendar
MODESTO — Save Mart invites guests to nominate their pets for a chance to be featured in the supermarket chain’s 2021 Pet-Tastic Calendar.
Participants may submit an original photo of their pet to www.savemartcontest.com/pet-tastic to enter the contest. No professional photos will be accepted.
The top 12 vote-getters will be featured in the calendar, and the highest vote-getter will be featured on the calendar cover and will receive two complimentary copies of the calendar.
The photo contest is open until Aug. 18. Voting will be open from Aug. 19 to Sept. 1, and winners will be announced on Sept. 9.
— K. Cathey