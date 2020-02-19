The California State Legislature is expected to pass a resolution that recognizes the removal of thousands of Japanese Americans to internment camps, and apologizes for the state’s role in it.
The resolution was authored by Assemblyman Albert Muratsuchi, D-Torrance, who introduced the resolution just weeks before the 78th anniversary of President Roosevelt’s Executive Order 9066, issued Feb. 19, 1942, which gave the Secretary of War permission to uproot people deemed a threat to U.S. security.
Every year, a member of the Legislature reserves Feb. 19 as a Day of Remembrance.
“But this year I wanted to do something different and have California lead by example,” Muratsuchi told the Pacific Citizen. “While our nation’s capital is hopelessly divided along party lines and President Trump is putting immigrant families and children in cages, the California Legislature, with HR 77, will be issuing an official, bipartisan measure for its actions taken that led to the incarceration of over 120,000 loyal Americans of Japanese ancestry behind barbed wire.”
The order sent Japanese Americans from the West Coast to 10 camps in remote areas of California, Wyoming, Arkansas and other states. One of those was Lodi City Councilman Alan Nakanishi.
Nakanishi was 2 years old when his family was relocated to the Tulelake camp in Siskiyou county, on the state’s northern border.
“We were given shelter and food. I wouldn’t call it an atrocity. It was the climate at the time, the atmosphere was different,” he said.
Nakanishi remembers going to the mess hall and eating meals with his friends, while his parents socialized with other adults. He never fully grasped the magnitude of how his parents felt about being relocated to the camp, Nakanishi said, because they did not share the entirety of their experience with him.
In 2014, the San Joaquin County Historical Museum hosted a traveling exhibit that portrayed the conditions of the internment camps.
In the exhibit, titled “The Art of Survival: Enduring the Turmoil of Tule Lake,” photographer Hiroshi Watanabe captured some of the objects left behind at the camp, such as coffee cans, pipe cleaner dolls and ornate pins made of wood and shells.
Lodians and others from the local area were typically sent to Rohwer War Relocation Center in Arkansas.
In a 2015 interview with the News-Sentinel, Sue Okuhara, then 85, said she was 12 when she was sent to Rohwer. She stayed there from May 1942 to September 1945.
“We used to live on Main Street in Lodi. My father had a general store that he ran with his cousin, which they had had since 1923, but they were forced to leave it when they were moved to the camp,” she said.
When they left the camp and returned home to Lodi, the store had been vandalized.
“Some people are mean, but it toughens you up,” she said.
Okuhara had mostly good memories from her time in Arkansas.
“I was only 13 to 14 — we had a good time. A lot of play. It was carefree. We were exposed to a lot of reptiles and bugs,” she said.
One day she set out with her friends to explore a nearby trail in the tributary. They swam in the muddy water, she remembers seeing a spoon turtle. They were out all day — and at the end of the day, they got caught in a really bad storm. Their parents came out and looked for them.
“Our shoes were caked in mud. We had to run through the forest in the rain. It was exciting. It was one of my highlights,” she told the News-Sentinel.
Another Lodi resident, Irene Furuoka, was 21 when she was sent to the camp with her husband Bill and baby boy Seiji. She remembers things differently.
She describes a five-day haul on the train to get to Arkansas. With her baby boy, she was separated from her husband, who had to ride in a different train car. The windows were boarded up on the train, to prevent them from seeing out when the train stopped at stations, and to prevent people from seeing them.
They were fed the same food for every meal during the journey — a sandwich and an orange. When they arrived at the camp, it was to sparse accommodations: bare barrack walls, nothing to sit on, only an army cot to sleep on. The family of six had two rooms. Irene slept in one room with her mother-in-law and sister-in-law, and her husband, brother-in-law and her baby boy slept in the other room.
Furuoka gave birth to one daughter while living in the camp — Effie, who is now 77 and lives in Sacramento.
Tragedy struck Furuoka’s sister Bette, who got pregnant with twins while living at the camp. The babies were born premature.
“There didn’t have enough incubators. They tried to use an oxygen tank, but it didn’t work, and they didn’t survive,” Furuoka said.
H.R. 77 will also focus on the California Alien Land Law of 1913, which made land ownership illegal for Japanese immigrants, as well as a 1943 resolution that called for the forfeiture of U.S. citizenship by residents who also were citizens of Japan, and the treatment of Japanese immigrants in the past.
Muratsuchi believes the state should be held accountable and apologize for a time when California led a racist, anti-Japanese American movement.
“Given recent national events, it is all the more important to learn from the mistakes of the past and to ensure that such an assault on freedom will never again happen to any community in the United States,” H.R. 77 states.
At the end of the bill, lawmakers explicitly apologize to Japanese Americans.
“The Assembly apologizes to all Americans of Japanese ancestry for its past actions in support of the unjust exclusion, removal, and incarceration of Japanese Americans during World War II, and for its failure to support and defend the civil rights and civil liberties of Japanese Americans during this period.”
Maratsuchi wanted an apology to be issued before all of the survivors of the internment camps have passed away.
“As far as an apology goes I don’t know that it is necessary. I don’t need an apology. ... I don’t think it should have happened, but an apology will not change what happened and most of the people that this affected are gone, so who is the apology for?” Nakanishi said.