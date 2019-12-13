City Manager Steve Schwabauer is currently reviewing applicants to fill several key vacancies.
Schwabauer began interviews Thursday afternoon with candidates who applied to serve as the new community development director following the resignation of city planner Craig Hoffman in October.
More interviews are expected to take place as the Christmas and New Year’s holidays approach.
The Lodi City Council approved substituting a community development director for the city planner during a meeting on Sept. 4. Council also approved a request to enter into a service agreement with Avery and Associates, a staffing firm based out of Los Gatos, to aid in the recruitment process. The cost to retain the services of the staffing firm is $24,900.
Along with Hoffman, city staff said goodbye to former Lodi Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Director Jeff Hood on Nov. 1. Deputy parks director Cathi DeGroot was named the interim director following Hood’s departure. Schwabauer said a staffing firm will present the city with candidates for the position in January.
Schwabauer will also interview candidates for the city clerk position at the start of the new year. This comes after longtime city clerk Jennifer Ferraiolo announced her retirement, effective Dec. 19. Ferraiolo worked for the city for 30 years.
Schwabauer said the posting for the city clerk position closes next week, but it should take recruitment firms a few weeks to select qualified candidates’ information to the city.