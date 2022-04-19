For more than a century, the grave of Sarah Shealor McKindley was marked with a lone brick with one word inscribed on it: Buried.
When Forrest Allen found the marker at Lodi Memorial Park and Cemetery, he said he was appalled.
McKindley was his great-great-grandmother, and in 2020, he began a mission to install a proper headstone one her grave.
On April 16, Allen, relatives and descendants of McKindley gathered at the cemetery for a celebration of her life to unveil the new marker for her resting place.
A Lodi High School alum of 1957, Allen grew up in Acampo and began researching his family tree two decades ago.
His father’s family made their way to California from Maine, settling on Lockeford in 1883. He was able to trace both his father’s parents’ families back to the 1600s, with ancestors arriving on the Mayflower.
Two years ago, Allen began researching his mother’s side of the family.
“After finding all of that information I started on my mom's side, (the McKindleys) and traced back to the family beginnings from the East Coast,” he said. “That is where I found Sarah Catherine Shealor and followed her family to Missouri and that is where she married Alexander McKindley. They had two children and then decided to go for gold in California along with her own family and others.”
Sarah McKindley was born in Virginia in 1828 and moved to Missouri with her family when she was about 14 years old, Allen said. After marrying Alexander McKindley, the couple left for California in 1855, journeying through Kit Carson Pass and settling in the mining town of Volcano in Amador County.
The couple worked the mines and did some farming, Allen said, but after the Gold Rush fizzled out, they moved to the Sutter Creek and Jackson areas where they focused on their farming and raising their five children.
Several of Sarah McKindley’s brothers moved to the area as well, and the Shealors became a prominent family in the area, Allen said.
Alexander McKindley died in 1861, and Sarah married William Strickland the following year. They had two children together.
At the turn of the 20th century, Sarah McKindley moved to Woodbridge to be closer to her oldest son, who was a farmer there.
She died in 1905, and Strickland had her buried at Lodi Memorial Park.
He was able to learn his great-great grandmother was buried at the cemetery through the Find A Grave website, and Maylene Kisch, the cemetery’s family service counselor, placed a flag on the grave.
Saturday’s celebration of life was attended by several McKindley descendants, and after the ceremony, they assembled in Clements for a family picnic, Allen said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.