Live animals and insects. Fresh produce. Electricity and gas.
Those were just some of the educational topics being explained to some 3,000 third-graders from the Lodi, Linden, New Hope and Oakview Unified school districts Thursday morning during the annual AgVenture Field Day at the Lodi Grape Festival.
Students and teachers visited more than 60 booths and displays hosted by businesses and organizations including the San Joaquin-Stanislaus Cattlewomen, the Big Valley Beekeepers Guild, Pacific Gas & Electric, SaveMart and the San Joaquin Mosquito and Vector Control District, among others.
The booths featured everything from how fruit and vegetables are grown, to caring for livestock and operating farm machinery, as well as distribution of locally-produced crops such as nuts and fruit.
Students from Heritage Elementary School stopped at the San Joaquin Mosquito and Vector Control District’s booth to learn about the tiny insect that is most prevalent during the warmer months.
District staffers had a sample of mosquitos encased in a glass container so the students could get an up-close look at the pests.
“It was interesting that such a small insect can cause a bunch of diseases,” Nathaniel Herrera said. “The thing is the way they can cut your skin with no problem. Like you don’t even feel it. That kind of unsettles me.”
His classmates were fascinated the mosquitoes have stingers, and also did not like the idea of being bitten by a tiny organism.
“I hate when they bite me,” Amna Khan said. “When I see one I’m going to kill one. I’m not going to be scared of it because I’m bigger than it.”
Borchardt Elementary School students visited the station sponsored by the San Joaquin-Stanislaus Cattlewomen, who were providing information about proper animal care.
The organization brought two Holstein calves for the children to observe and touch.
The two small bovines looked a bit sleepy and barely reacted to the gentle pets given by the students, much to the youngsters’ dismay.
“They were kind of shy,” Mason Baumgartner said. “I thought they were going be standing up or something.”
What Jocelyn Arroyo found interesting was how ranchers prevent their cattle from ingesting hazardous ferrous materials as they graze in the farmlands.
“They put a magnet in the cows,” she said. “So then if they swallow other pieces of metal that magnet keeps it in their first stomach.”
Like many large events held on an annual basis, this was the first in-person AgVenture in Lodi since 2020. Last year’s was held virtually, with representatives from participating organizations recording lessons and informational pieces to the Internet.
Created by the San Joaquin County Agricultural Commissioner’s Office, the program brings government, resource agencies and private organizations together to demonstrate the importance and sustainability of agriculture in the region, and how each participating agency plays a role.
AgVenture’s ultimate goal is to help local youth better understand the importance of agriculture and potentially inspire future farmers.
Another AgVenture Field Day will be held on April 14 at the Durham Ferry Outdoor Education Center in Tracy for students in that part of the county.
For more information, visit www.sjcagventure.com or www.facebook.com/sjcagventure.