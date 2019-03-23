The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has found 65 nutria in San Joaquin County as of March 7, and a Stockton-based civil engineer believes the CDFW needs to stay on top of eradicating the invasive rodent species before their numbers get out of control.
Chris Neudeck, a civil engineer with the Stockton-based firm Kjeldsen, Sinnock & Neudeck, Inc., said two of the nutria were found in the Lathrop area while the other 63 were trapped and killed by CDFW officials in Walthall Slough in Manteca.
“That’s an amazing accomplishment,” Neudeck said.
A female nutria can give birth to two or three litters a year, Neudeck said, with anywhere from eight to 10 offspring per litter.
According to CDFW’s website, the semi-aquatic rodents can reach up to 21⁄2 feet in body length and weigh more than 20 pounds.
Nutria can destroy up to 10 times more plant material than they consume, according to CDFW’s website, which can cause damage to native plant species, soil structure and nearby agricultural crops.
The loss of plant cover and organic soil matter caused by the rodents’ feeding habits can also lead to severe soil erosion, according to CDFW. In some cases, it can convert marshlands to open water.
Similar to beavers, Neudeck said nutria often burrow into earthen structures such as levees, which can create safety risks.
“That tends to reduce the ability for (levees) to perform and hold back water,” Neudeck said. “We want to predate them and kill them as quickly as possible because they’re not good for the environment.”
Bruce Blodgett, executive director of the San Joaquin Farm Bureau, echoed Neudeck’s sentiments.
Although nutria have not yet caused any significant damage to the county’s levees, Blodgett said CDFW needs to be proactive to ensure that the invasive rodents do not become a more serious threat to the county’s water system.
“We need them to really take action swiftly to make sure (nutria) don’t become established in the region,” Blodgett said. “(CDFW) just needs to stay on top of it and get this thing eradicated.”
As nutria are often mistaken for beavers, muskrats, otters and other semi-aquatic mammals, the CDFW encourages landowners who find potential signs of nutria to take pictures and report them to the department immediately by phone at 866-440-9530 or by email at invasives@wildlife.ca.gov.
For more information on how to identify or report nutria, visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/conservation.invasives/species/nutria/infestation.