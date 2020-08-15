GALT — Temperatures could reach more than 110 degrees over multiple days through next Wednesday in the Central Valley, according to the National Weather Service’s excessive heat warning.
To protect the community’s residents who are most vulnerable to heat stroke and other related conditions, Sacramento County will open a cooling center at Chabolla Community Center, 600 Chabolla Ave. in Galt, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. today through Wednesday.
Air conditioning, seating, water, restrooms and WiFi will be available. The site will follow the guidelines set out by the California Department of Public Health due to the pandemic, and masks will be required.
A cooling center may also be opened in the Paizano Room at Hutchins Street Square in Lodi from Monday through Wednesday. The Lodi Fire Department will look at Monday’s forecast and make a decision over the weekend.
— Wes Bowers
Highway 12 to be closed for repair work
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — The California Department of Transportation is planning long-term, one-way traffic control in both directions of Highway 12 between Highway 160 and Interstate 5 for repair work on the Mokelumne River Bridge located at Sacramento County line. Work will occur as follows:
- One-way traffic control in both directions from 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15 until 7 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 16.
- One-way traffic control will continue from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Aug. 16 through 21.
Motorists should expect 10-minute delays. Flaggers will be put in place to assist motorists during lane closures and Caltrans will also have changeable message signs alerting motorists of the potential delays.
Work is scheduled to begin as listed, but is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather or other issues.
— Wes Bowers