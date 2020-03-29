A fifth person with COVID-19 has died in San Joaquin County, the county's Public Health Services reported on Sunday.
The novel coronavirus that has sparked a global pandemic first reached the county on March 10. The first reported death in San Joaquin County was on March 18. The county had 121 cases as of Sunday afternoon.
Across the United States, more than 122,000 have contracted the contagious disease and 2,112 have died from it, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The first U.S. travel-related case of COVID-19 was reported on Jan. 21 in Washington state, but has since spread to all 50 states, Washington, D.C. and four U.S. territories.
The news comes as President Donald Trump extends social distancing guidelines to April 30, scrapping initial hopes that the virus would be under control by Easter.
“The modelling estimates that the peak in death rate is likely to hit in two weeks,” Trump told reporters during a press conference in the White House Rose Garden on Sunday afternoon. “Nothing would be worse than declaring victory before the victory is won. That would be the greatest loss of all.”
San Joaquin County and the State of California have banned any and all non-essential gatherings, closed non-essential businesses, and limited restaurants to takeout and delivery only. Residents are permitted to go for walks, care for family members or pets, seek medical attention, and conduct a few other essential chores such as grocery shopping.
The measures are to slow the spread of the disease, in hopes that it will prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed as they have been in countries such as Italy. Even so, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease doctor with the Trump administration, said on Sunday that as many as 100,000 Americans could die from COVID-19.
“I kept asking and we did models,” Trump said. “These are 2.2 million people would have died. And so, if we could hold that down, as we’re saying, to 100,000 – it’s a horrible number, maybe even less, but to 100,000, so we have between (100,000) and 200,000 – we altogether have done a very good job.”
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Doctors are investigating additional reported symptoms, including lose of sense of smell and taste, and gastrointestinal complications.
Older adults, immune-compromised people, and people with health conditions such as diabetes and heart or lung disease are considered high-risk, according to the CDC. Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should consult with their doctor, the CDC said, and anyone who has difficulty breathing, chest pain or pressure, or bluish lips or face should get emergency medical attention immediately.
News-Sentinel Editor Scott Howell and Guardian staff writer David Smith contributed to this report.