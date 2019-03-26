LODI — The City of Lodi-Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Department will host a professional lifeguard course for individuals interested in working as a lifeguard. The training classes will begin on March 30 and 31 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Lodi High School Pool.
The Registration can be completed in person at our Parks & Rec Guest Services Office 230 W. Elm St., at Hutchins Street Square Guest Services Desk125 S. Hutchins St. or online at www.lodi.gov/prcs/.
A Legal Consent Waiver of Liability Form will need to be filled out and signed in person by a parent or guardian, for any minors taking the course.
In order to receive certification in Completion of the lifeguard course will earn participants a 2-year certificate in Lifeguarding, which includes first aid certification, professional-level cardiopulmonary resuscitation and Automated external defibrillator certificate.
— Oula Miqbel
Lodi center to offer free obstetrical ultrasounds
LODI — The Pregnancy Resource Center of Lodi located at 942 E. Pine St. will offer free obstetrical ultrasounds for pregnant women who are between six to 20 weeks pregnant from March 25 to April 4.
Women interested in receiving an ultrasound are encouraged to call 209-368-7190 to schedule an appointment.
All ultrasound visits must be scheduled in advance. The Pregnancy Resource Center will not accept walk-in appointments.
— Oula Miqbel
Lodi library to host Master Food Preserver class
LODI — Lodi Library Public Library will host a Master Food Preserver class in the community room located at 201 W. Locust St. from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Monday, April 8.
The class will focus on growing tomatoes and making salsas and preserving tomato products. The Master Gardeners will be sharing methods and tips for a successful tomato harvest.
The class is free and is taught jointly by the certified UCCE Master Gardeners and Master Food Preservers. To reserve your seat please call 209-953-6100 or visit http://sjmastergardeners.ucanr.edu/?newsitem=79293 to sign up.
— Oula Miqbel
Vegetarian cooking class at Hutchins Street Square
LODI — Lodi Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services will offer a vegetarian cooking class with Chef Dexter from 6:30 to 9 p.m. April 2 at Hutchins Street Square, 125 S. Hutchins St.
People can sign up for the class online through the Lodi PRCS Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LodiParks/.
— Oula Miqbel