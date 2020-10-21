LODI — Residents have reported that the Walgreens store at the corner of Ham Lane and Elm Street has been closed since Saturday, with signage stating it is closed indefintitely.
A manager at the store said the location’s system was down, and it was unknwown when it would be back up.
— Wes Bowers
Man struck by vehicle Saturday
LODI — A man remains in critical condition at a local hospital on Tuesday after being hit by a car on Sacramento Street last weekend.
Lodi Police Department officers responded to the report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at about 7 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of North Sacramento Street.
According to police, the vehicle was traveling south when it collided with the pedestrian, who appeared to be pushing a shopping cart, police said.
The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Police do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision.
The collision remains under investigation.
— Bea Ahbeck
PIC asks Lodians to participate in survey
LODI — Partners for International Cooperation is conducting a survey as part of its research about basic community issues and needs connected to the City of Lodi’s alleys. Lodi residents are invited to complete the survey at www.tinyurl.com/lodi-alleys. While the survey is currently available in English only, PIC is working to provide it in additional languages.
For more information about PIC, visit www.partnersintlcoop.org.
— K. Cathey
Sacramento Public Library to reopen Isleton branch
SACRAMENTO — On Nov. 5, Sacramento Public Library will reopen seven locations to the public with limited capacity, including Isleton.
All 26 locations, including Galt’s Marian O. Lawrence Library, will continue to offer curbside pickup and return services. The Galt branch will also continue to offer computer appointments between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Walnut Grove Library computer appointments are available from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays.
Patrons may visit the library for browsing and computer use for up to one hour. Isleton Library hours of operation will remain from 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
The library has implemented a number of safety measures to protect public health. This includes requiring all staff and patrons two years or older to wear a face covering, reducing occupancy and seating to allow for proper social distancing, providing hand sanitizing stations, and frequent cleaning of high touch areas.
To make a computer appointment, call 916-264-2920. For more information, visit www.saclibrary.org/reopening.
— Special to the News-Sentinel