- 8,321 total confirmed cases in San Joaquin County. There have been 94 deaths. Up-to-date ZIP code data was not available. 236 patients are currently hospitalized, including 80 in intensive care. 3,338 have recovered.
- 7,326 cases in Sacramento County, including 297 in Galt, 19 in Isleton, and 875 in unincorporated county areas. There have been 96 deaths. 204 patients are currently hospitalized, including 70 in intensive care. 3,829 have likely recovered.
- 87 cases in Calaveras County, with no deaths. 34 have recovered.
- 57 cases in Amador County, with no deaths. 35 have recovered. 3 are currently hospitalized.
- 6,508 cases in Stanislaus County, with 71 deaths. 3,130 have recovered.
- 9,256 cases in Alameda County, with 162 deaths.
- 5,731 cases in Contra Costa County, with 99 deaths.
- 394,936 cases in California, with 7,746 deaths.
- 3,825,153 cases in the United States, with 140,957 deaths. 1,131,121 have recovered.
- 14,655,405 cases worldwide, with 609,198 deaths. 8,227,804 have recovered.
Numbers reflect the total number of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries throughout the pandemic, as reported by 6:30 p.m. Monday by official county websites and Johns Hopkins University.
Editor's note: COVID-19 by the numbers are reported each Monday and Friday. San Joaquin and Sacramento county numbers are reported daily in the print version of the Lodi News-Sentinel.