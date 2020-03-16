The City of Lodi on Monday declared a local emergency due to the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19, and the city council will conduct a special meeting Wednesday to ratify a proclamation made by city manager Steve Schwabauer.
“This action is not an indication of a need for alarm, but to facilitate access to state and federal funding to maintain community safety,” Schwabauer said in his proclamation posted on social media Monday afternoon.
“The proclamation also allows the city to more quickly respond to the growing public health threat, such as bypassing normal purchasing procedures to protect Lodi residents,” he added. “It follows declarations of emergencies at the county, state and national levels in recent days.”
Wednesday’s special meeting will be concurrent with the evening’s regularly scheduled meeting at 7 p.m. The city council must reaffirm the proclamation every 30 days for it to remain in effect.
The city amended its agenda for Wednesday’s meeting, stating council members JoAnne Mounce and Alan Nakanishi will be participating from home, in accordance with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s March 12 executive order.
The local emergency proclamation comes one day after the city announced that it is taking even more stringent public health measures than those announced last week in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Effective immediately, the Lodi Public Library, Hutchins Street Square and the Lodi Animal Shelter are closed at least through May 10. In addition, all Police Partners and recreation activities through Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services are canceled or suspended during that period, and all community group meetings in city facilities are canceled.
Adventist Health Lodi Memorial will make the determination regarding its Adult Day Care and Camp Hutchins programs at Hutchins Street Square.
City officials said the new measures are in accordance with new guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC announced Sunday that it recommends in-person events of 50 or more people be canceled or postponed for the next eight weeks, and that events of any size should only be continued if they can adhere to guidelines protecting vulnerable populations, hand hygiene and social distancing.
Federal and state officials are recommending these measures in an attempt to reduce introduction of the virus into new communities and to slow the spread of infection in communities already affected by the virus.
Newsom on Sunday announced other additional guidelines for California, such as recommending isolation for persons 65 years or older, and the request that bars and wineries close and restaurants reduce seating to allow for greater spacing between individuals.
City staff will continue to work during normal business hours, although public counters will be closed for the time being.
“The City of Lodi understands these extraordinary measures create a hardship for some in our community, but they follow the recommendation of public health officials,” a statement from the city read.
San Joaquin County
The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors will officially declare a local health emergency during a special meeting Tuesday morning in the wake of the current COVID-19 pandemic and national emergency.
The special meeting comes after the San Joaquin County Health Officer declared the local health emergency last Thursday.
While supervisors will hold their meeting in board chambers on the sixth floor of the county administration building, community members are being asked to watch the meeting — and future meetings — online during the 9 a.m. livestreams in an effort to reduce the spread of the virus.
Those watching the live streams who want to speak during public comment or during specific item discussions are being encouraged to submit comments to the clerk of the board by 5 p.m. on the Monday prior to meetings.
Comments must be limited to 250 words or less, the board said, adding that every effort will be made to read comments to supervisors during meetings, but some might not be read due to time limitations.
If community members attend the meetings, they will be required to maintain at least 6 feet between each other at all times.
The next regularly scheduled board meeting is at 9 a.m. March 24.
Board chairwoman Kathy Miller, and Supervisor Chuck Winn, who represents Lodi, were not available for comment at press time.
Tuesday’s special meeting will begin at 9 a.m. in board chambers, at 22 N. San Joaquin St., on the sixth floor. The meeting will be streamed online at sanjoaquincounty.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx.
Late Monday, San Joaquin County Public Health Services issued an order from its health officer restricting visitors and non-essential personnel to county hospitals.
The order was effective 8 a.m. Monday and will continue through April 30, PHS said.
City of Galt
The City of Galt has declared a local emergency related to the coronavirus.
The declaration of a local emergency follows the national emergency declaration issued by President Trump on Friday. The local emergency declaration was issued by Interim City Manager Thomas J. Haglund acting in his capacity as Director of Emergency Services.
The Galt City Council will consider ratification of Haglund’s declaration at a special meeting to be held today at 5:45 p.m., just prior to the regular council meeting.
The city announced it is canceling or postponing all parks and rec programs through at least April 1. In addition, the Galt Flea Market, owned and operated by the City of Galt, and typically open each Tuesday and Wednesday, will be closed for the remainder of the month of March.
City officials will evaluate any further cancellations or closures in light of developments over the next several weeks.
State of California
On Monday, the California State Legislature passed two bills providing for emergency funding to address the coronavirus pandemic.
One bill provides $500 million and authority for total expenditures of as much as $1 billion to the state to address various aspects of the COVID-19 crisis.
A second bill appropriates state general fund resources, authorizes grant funding based on alternate attendance calculations for local educational agencies and afterschool programs, and makes various changes to existing law to alleviate specified instructional, assessment, and reporting responsibilities for pre-K-12 education and child care. The bill provides funding for schools related to the coronavirus outbreak and declared state of emergency.
“Today is unprecedented for many reasons but as a Legislature we came together and agreed on an immediate funding package to address this quickly spreading pandemic,” Assemblyman Heath Flora, R-Ripon, said in a press release Monday. “The Assembly, Senate, and the Governor recognize the extreme nature of this situation and the need to prepare our communities for what’s still to come.”