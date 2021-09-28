Lodi Community Concert Association marking 75 years

The COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing lockdown forced the Lodi Community Concert Association to cancel its final show of its 2019-2020 season, as well as all performances for the following 74th year.
But the nonprofit organization has scheduled four concerts for the upcoming 2021-2022 season to celebrate 75 years of providing music to Lodi.
“We’ve lasted through some hard times,” LCCA president Judy Halstead said. “There have been a couple wars and some down economical times, all that. And we’ve really hung in and sustained in a really good way.”
The LCCA will open its milestone season on Oct. 17 at 3 p.m., with pianist Stephanie D and her band performing the hits of Carole King.
While the LCCA typically presents five concerts a season, there are only four set in stone this year.
Taylor Red, a country band consisting of triplet sisters, will perform Jan. 22, while Sons of Serendip, a Billboard-charting classical crossover quartet who were finalists during the ninth season of America’s Got Talent in 2014, will take the stage on Feb. 7.
Cello and vocal duo Branden & James will perform on March 27.
Sons of Serendip were scheduled to perform last season, and the LCCA was fortunate to be able to have them return in the spring.
A fifth concert may be scheduled for May, Halstead said, depending on whether or not the state is locked down due to further COVID-19 restrictions.
And while all performances in the past have been presented at Hutchins Street Square, opening day will be at a different venue, also due to COVID-19.
“At the time we planned (the first concert), Hutchins Street Square was not scheduling any events until Dec. 31,” Halstead said. “So we scouted around, and contacted Pastor Dane Burg at First Baptist Church on Mills (Avenue). They have wonderful concerts there. He’s very musical, and was very gracious and welcoming to the idea of having our first concert there so we could have (a show) in the fall.”
Because Hutchins Street Square will be open to performances after the New Year, the LCCA’s January, February and March concerts will be presented there, she said.
Although the association did not present concerts last year, it continued to hold its membership drive. Halstead said the association is thankful that none of its current members canceled during the pandemic.
“We were really fortunate in the fact that many of the people who renewed their memberships last year just asked us to roll it over this year,” she said. “Which was wonderful support, because the concerts we present are very diverse, they appeal to lots of people and they’re very economical.”
Also different this year is the association’s youth outreach efforts. Each season, 800 students in grades 4-6 from schools throughout Lodi Unified School District are invited to performances. In addition, the LCCA provides a $1,000 scholarship to a graduating senior who plans to pursue a degree in music when they go to college.
“This year we will not be able to do our outreach of busing students in because of COVID,” Halstead said. “The busing situation and bringing kids into a theater is just going to be more than we can handle. So we will probably give two scholarships rather than the outreach. But we’ll get back to our outreach next year because that is a really fun thing.”
To celebrate 75 years, the LCCA will also offer raffles during each of this season’s shows. Five prizes will be available at each concert, and will include wine baskets, music tickets and other themed gifts.
Masks will be encouraged to be worn, Halstead said, and every precaution will be taken to ensure all guests are safe.
The Oct. 17 and March 27 shows will both begin at 3 p.m., while the Jan. 20 and Feb. 7 shows will be at 7 p.m.
Tickets for each concert are $25 individually, and new memberships are $70 for the season. Renewing memberships costs $60.
For more information, visit www.lodicommunityconcert.info, or call 209-333-0360. You can also call Halstead at 209-369-0336.