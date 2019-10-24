LODI — City of Lodi Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services staff are reminding residents and park-goers that Candy Cane Park, located on Holly Drive in Lodi, is closed to the public during construction.
The parks staff will host a public ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the parks reopening in November once the park is completed.
— Oula Miqbel
Mokelumne Fire to hold Pancake Breakfast
LOCKEFORD — The Mokelumne Fire Department will hold its annual Open House and Pancake Breakfast on Oct. 27 from 9 a.m. to noon at 13157 E. Brandt Road in Lockeford. Come see the department’s fire engines and fire station, and speak with firefighters.
For more information, call 209-727-0564.
— Wes Bowers
Hospice of San Joaquin to celebrate 40 years
STOCKTON — Hospice of San Joaquin, the first nonprofit hospice agency in the county, is celebrating its 40th anniversary on Nov. 5 with an open house at 12:30 p.m. at 3888 Pacific Ave. in Stockton.
A ribbon-cutting with the Greater Stockton Chamber of Commerce will be held at 3 p.m.
For more information, visit www.hospicesj.org or call 209-957-3888.
— Wes Bowers
Meeting to focus on workers rights
STOCKTON — Representatives from the California Treasurer’s Office, will lead a bilingual CalSavers program at from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 30 at the Diamond Cove II, 5506 Tam O’Shanter Drive, Stockton.
CalSavers executive director Katie Selenski and outreach manager Jonathan Herrera, retirement experts from UnidosUS and UnidosUS local affiliate Visionary Home Builders of California will discuss what California’s new state-sponsored retirement savings program will mean for Latino workers, undocumented workers, and employers.
More than 60% of Latinos in the state don’t have access to employer-sponsored retirement plans, compared with 40% of white workers. CalSavers, which officially launched July 1, is designed for workers who do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement savings option.
The event will also provide information about immigrant Latino families’ eligibility for the program.
— Oula Miqbel
Sign up for Run and Walk Against Hunger
STOCKTON — Annual Run and Walk Against Hunger sign-ups are available online, the annual run will be held on Thanksgiving, Nov. 28, at Banner Island Ballpark, 404 W. Fremont St., Stockton.
Proceeds from the run will benefit the Stockton Emergency Food Bank. The food bank is a nonprofit organization that has provided San Joaquin County residents with food assistance since1968.
Race day registration will be from 6:30 to 8:25 a.m. with both a 5K and 10K race beginning at 8:30 a.m.
The route will follow the Stockton Deepwater Channel. Kids 9 and younger will have their own quarter-mile trail that will begin at 8 a.m.
All participants are encouraged to bring a canned food item on race day for the Emergency Food Bank.
For more information, visit www.runagainsthunger.org.
— Oula Miqbel
POLITICAL NOTES
McNerney pushes for better emergency alerts
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Rep. Jerry McNerney, D-Stockton, has introduced H.R. 4856, the Reliable Emergency Alert Distribution Improvement Act of 2019, along with Reps. Gus Bilirakis, R-Florida, Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, and Pete Olson, R-Texas.
This bipartisan legislation would ensure that more people receive critical emergency alerts on their mobile phones, televisions and radios, and would pave the way for weighing whether alerts could be issued through online audio and video streaming services. The bill would also help states improve their plans for emergency alerts and establish a reporting system for false alerts.
Companion legislation was introduced in the Senate by Sens. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, and John Thune, R-South Dakota.
“The devastating wildfires that California experienced in recent years, and is continuing to experience at this very moment, demonstrate the need for having a robust, reliable, and widely-used Wireless Emergency Alert system,” McNerney said.
— Special to the News-Sentinel