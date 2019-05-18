It was lights out in Downtown Lodi on Friday afternoon after a vehicle accident caused a power outage that left 1,300 customers in the dark.
The power outage occurred shortly after noon.
“The power outage affected the general area, it was bounded by Lodi Avenue to the south, Hutchins Street to the west, Locust to the north and Cherokee Lane to the east,” city spokesman Jeff Hood said.
Most of the customers hit by the outage had their power restored by approximately 12:30 p.m.
However, some areas were without power until 3 p.m., according to Hood.
Workers with Lodi Electric Utility corrected the outage within four hours.