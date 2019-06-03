LOCKEFORD -- Stockton California Highway Patrol is looking for witnesses in a fatal hit-and-run collision that occurred on Wednesday, at approximately 3:42 a.m, where Stockton CHP responded to the report of a pedestrian down near the right shoulder of Highway 88 near Walnut St. in Lockeford.
When officers arrived, the pedestrian -- a 60-year-old male from Lockeford -- was unconscious and had injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle.
The pedestrian was transported to a local area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
At this point, the suspect vehicle is outstanding and help from the public is needed. If anyone has any information regarding the driver or vehicle that struck the pedestrian and left the scene, please contact Stockton CHP at 209-938-4800.