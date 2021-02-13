LODI — The City of Lodi and Litterati are challenging residents to turn out this Valentine’s Day and Presidents’ Day weekend to clean up the city.
To join the challenge, download the Litterati app from Google Play or the Apple App Store. New users may select “Enter Code” and enter NEWLODI. Existing users can enter the same code on their Challenges page.
Then, just bring a bucket, gloves or a grabber, and a smartphone. Take photos of each piece of trash and tag each photo.
So far, the 2021 challenge has collected more than 1,900 pieces of trash. For more information, visit www.litterati.org/how-it-works.
— K. Cathey
San Joaquin RTD modifies service for Presidents Day
STOCKTON — In observance of Presidents Day, San Joaquin Regional Transit District will operate its weekend service schedule for its fixed-route service on Monday, Feb. 15, with the exception of Commuter Route 150 which will operate on its regular weekday schedule.
Van Go! service will be available on that day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to take passengers anywhere in San Joaquin County. Using the RTD Van Go! app, which is available for download from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store, passengers may book a ride up to two days in advance. For more information, visit www.sjrtd. com/VanGo.
RTD’s administrative offices, call center, and the Stockton Downtown Transit Center will be closed on Presidents Day and will resume regular service and operations on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
— K. Cathey