GALT — The City of Galt’s Sounds of Summer concert series will return on the second Saturday of each month, beginning June 10 with the B-Side Band, playing R&B, funk and country at Veterans Field, 900 Caroline Ave., Galt. Shows start at 6:30 p.m.
On July 8, Latin Magic takes the stage, followed by The Nick Elwood Band on Aug. 12, and ‘80s Rewind Band on Sept. 9.
Admission is $5 for adults. Children 12 and younger will be admitted free.
Postmaster donates to Lockeford church
LOCKEFORD — Lockeford postmaster Mary Greer delivered several bags of food to the Lockeford Seventh-day Adventist Church on Wednesday, May 17 as part of the U.S. Postal Service’s 2023 food drive.
Food will be distributed to Lockeford residents through the church’s community service team, which has been operating since 1996.
The community service center, 19900 N. Elliott Road in Lockeford, is open the first and third Thursday of each month from 8 to 11 a.m.
