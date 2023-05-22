GALT — The City of Galt’s Sounds of Summer concert series will return on the second Saturday of each month, beginning June 10 with the B-Side Band, playing R&B, funk and country at Veterans Field, 900 Caroline Ave., Galt. Shows start at 6:30 p.m.

On July 8, Latin Magic takes the stage, followed by The Nick Elwood Band on Aug. 12, and ‘80s Rewind Band on Sept. 9.

