Dr. Stephanie Bolton was recently recognized as one of Wine Enthusiast magazine’s “Future 40” for her achievements in sustainable wine growing and viticulture science.
The “Future 40” honor recognizes wine and spirits industry tastemakers and innovators who shape the way consumers drink, and who are bringing the beverages business into the future.
Bolton is the grower research and education director for the Lodi Winegrape Commission, and works closely with local winegrowers. She regularly leads collaborative teams through viticultural studies of sustainability, agricultural biodiversity, grapevine viruses, and rootstocks, among others.
“Dr. Bolton’s innovative projects have the potential to benefit the entire California wine and grape industry,” Lodi Winegrape Commission executive director Stuart Spencer said in a media statement.
“The Lodi growers and I are proud to support Dr. Bolton at the forefront of her cutting-edge, industry-led research and educational programming, and congratulate her on this outstanding recognition,” he added.
During her time with the commission, Bolton has procured grant dollars to fund special projects and expand current initiatives.
This year, she and a team were awarded a $428,111 grant to study the potential of canines being employed to detect mealybugs and viruses in vineyards, offering a creative way to protect the $57.6 billion California winegrape industry.
The work will build on her years of research in the field of viruses and virus detection, which includes writing and distributing the book “What Every Winegrower Should Know: Viruses in 2020.”
“Dr. Bolton’s in-field detection of mealybugs and leafroll virus could be a game changer in California’s fight to keep nurseries and vineyards healthy and free from disease,” said Jacqueline Strum, president and publisher of Wine Enthusiast Media.
In addition to her work in education and research, Bolton also oversees the Lodi Rules sustainable winegrowing certification program.
Under her leadership, Lodi Rules participation has increased to nearly 70,000 certified acres across California, Washington and Israel.
Now in its fourth edition, the program includes more than 70 farming practices which are reported to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases.
The program’s pesticide risk model is the wine industry’s most advanced tool used to quantify the total environmental and human impact of plant protectants applied to Lodi Rules vineyards annually.
Over the years, Bolton’s passion for international and intergenerational learning has gained global recognition as well as local opportunities.
Earlier this year, she was awarded a 2023 Nuffield International Farming Scholarship, which will allow her to travel the world and connect the Lodi AVA to other farmers and scientists through sustainable viticulture topics.
Since 2020, she has been working with colleague Don Shalvey and local school systems to develop viticulture and agritourism opportunities for the next generation.
Bolton could not be reached for comment.
