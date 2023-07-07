Lodi City Manager Steve Schwabauer said staff is already looking for alternative funding options for the Sacramento Street homeless access center if future state budgets see reduced spending on homelessness.
The governor’s May revise of the 2023-24 budget anticipates a $31.5 billion deficit, higher than the $22.5 billion initially projected in January.
Despite the expected deficit, Gov. Gavin Newsom told reporters in May that his administration is “not backing away at all” on homelessness funding.
According to the May revise budget summary, Newsom has dedicated $3.7 billion to fund homeless programs, keeping in line with his previous budgets.
However, the California Budget and Policy Center said while Newsom’s proposal keeps previous commitments to homelessness programs, it lacks ongoing funding.
Most notably, the budget proposes a one-time allocation of $1 billion toward the Homeless Housing, Assistance and Prevention Grant Program, which provides local jurisdictions with flexible funds to address homelessness.
The CBPC said this is in contrast to the state Senate’s budget proposal of an ongoing $1 billion allocation to the program.
Other one-time allocations proposed in the May revise include $500 million for the Behavioral Health Bridge Program, which supports people experiencing homelessness with serious behavioral health conditions through short-term bridge housing and services, and $400 million for encampments resolution grants for local jurisdictions.
Lodi’s access center, which is slated to be fully operational sometime next year, is anticipated to cost as much as $3 million annually.
Schwabauer said the city has the funds to operate the 100-bed facility for the first three years.
“We have the funding to run and control the access center for a period of time,” he said. “We are actively exploring options as to how we can fund it once we run out of the resources we have.”
Last December, San Joaquin County allocated $5.3 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to the access center.
And in 2021, the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors allocated $2.8 million to the city for projects aimed at solving the homeless crisis.
Unfortunately, ARPA funds must be exhausted by the end of the year, and it is unlikely the city will receive any additional monies in 2023.
Last month, Health Plan of San Joaquin announced an additional $12.5 million investment to help fund transitional, permanent, and supportive housing for those affected by homelessness in Lodi, through a partnership with the City of Stockton and the Stanislaus Housing Authority.
Of that total, $3 million will be dedicated to Lodi for transitional and supportive housing projects, the HPSJ said.
In addition, the May revise includes the implementation of the Community Assistance, Recovery, and Empowerment Act.
The act would authorize specified adult persons to petition a civil court to create a voluntary CARE agreement or a court-ordered CARE plan and implement services to provide behavioral health care.
Those services include stabilization medication, housing — among others — to adults experiencing severe mental illness.
However, only the Counties of Glenn, Orange, Riverside, San Diego, Stanislaus, and Tuolumne, as well as the City and County of San Francisco are required to implement programs this year.
The remaining 51 counties in California must implement the program by Dec.1, 2024.
