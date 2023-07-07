‘A new slate today’: Dozens find shelter as temporary access center opens in Lodi

Some 20 homeless individuals were welcomed into the city’s temporary access center when it opened at 710 N. Sacramento St., in late July.

 COURTESY PHOTOGRAPH

Lodi City Manager Steve Schwabauer said staff is already looking for alternative funding options for the Sacramento Street homeless access center if future state budgets see reduced spending on homelessness.

The governor’s May revise of the 2023-24 budget anticipates a $31.5 billion deficit, higher than the $22.5 billion initially projected in January.