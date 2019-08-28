Guests filled the Cottage Room at Hutchins Street Square to watch as Lodi’s Lisa Mead received the Katherine McClary Operator of the Year Award, given by MV Transportation Inc. to the company’s safest bus drivers around the U.S.
The award was established in 2004 and named for Katherine McClary, who died after being struck by a bus while crossing an intersection in Durham, N.C.
In an effort to draw attention to the importance of transit safety, MV presents the annual award to its transit operators with the strongest safety records. Award recipients are chosen from approximately 15,000 MV operators across North America.
Mead has worked as an operator with Lodi GrapeLine for 19 years. She was nominated for the award due to her immaculate driving record, sense of professionalism and compassion, MV Transportation general manager Julius La Rosa said.
“Since working with us as an operator, we could not find one (preventable) incident throughout her whole time tenure. It was apparent to us that she would be a great candidate to receive this award,” La Rosa said.
Once the company’s vice president of safety, Stephanie Weber, received Mead’s nomination and compared her information to other operators around the nation, she felt Mead stood out and embodied what the award represented.
“This award is a big deal. One person is selected out of 15,000 other operators across the country, and this year it’s Lisa,” Weber said.
Mead was stunned and thrilled to learn she had received the award.
“I had no idea this was going to happen,” she said. “I love the people I work with and I love my passengers. It’s such an honor.”
Mead credits her commitment to safety to her passion for her profession and her connection with her passengers.
“Safety is always my top priority, but you have to have compassion in this profession as well, and I think people like me because I am nice,” she said.
La Rosa first met Mead a year ago, when he accepted the position as MV general manager. He immediately recognized her sincerity and compassion, he said.
“Through her personality, she is able to create a connection with passengers and develop trust. That genuine relationship is what makes her exceptional at what she does,” he said.
MV President Tom Egan presented Mead with a check and trophy as cheers from her colleagues erupted around the room.
“Lisa embodies the attributes of safety and customer focus, which MV was founded on over 40 years ago,” Weber said. “She is respected by her coworkers and supervisors and loved by many of her passengers.”