- 6,988 total confirmed cases in San Joaquin County. There have been 70 deaths. Up-to-date ZIP code data was not available. 204 patients are currently hospitalized. 2,870 have recovered.
- 5,714 cases in Sacramento County, including 220 in Galt (not including San Joaquin County cases), 15 in Isleton, and 651 in unincorporated county areas. There have been 83 deaths. 175 patients are currently hospitalized, including 58 in intensive care. 2,607 have likely recovered.
- 67 cases in Calaveras County, with no deaths. 21 have recovered.
- 40 cases in Amador County, with no deaths. 24 have recovered.
- 4,973 cases in Stanislaus County, with 51 deaths. 2,831 have recovered.
- 7,976 cases in Alameda County, with 148 deaths.
- 4,852 cases in Contra Costa County, with 90 deaths.
- 327,735 cases in California, with 7,056 deaths.
- 3,352,696 cases in the United States, with 135,512 deaths. 1,006,326 have recovered.
- 13,026,225 cases worldwide, with 570,924 deaths. 7,188,992 have recovered.
Numbers reflect the total number of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries throughout the pandemic, as reported by 3 p.m. Monday by official county websites and Johns Hopkins University. County data on recoveries was not available for this update.
Editor's note: COVID-19 by the numbers are reported each Monday and Friday. San Joaquin and Sacramento county numbers are reported daily in the print version of the Lodi News-Sentinel.