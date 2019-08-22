LODI — The City of Lodi is hosting a free workshop for teachers interested in using the California Education and the Environment Initiative’s curriculum in the classroom. The curriculum includes hands-on activities that teachers can use in the classroom to explore the local watershed and statewide water issues, as well as other ecological topics.
Participants will also learn about the PG&E Community Wildfire Safety Plan, the City of Lodi’s water reuse at the White Slough Wastewater Treatment Facility, resources provided by the University of California Master Gardeners, and more.
The workshop will be held from 3:30 to 6 p.m. today in the Cottage Room at Hutchins Street Square, 125 S. Hutchins St., Lodi. For more information or to register, call watershed coordinator Kathy Grant at 209-327-2063 or email kgrant@lodi.gov.
— Kyla Cathey
Mosquito spraying today in rural west Lodi
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin Mosquito and Vector Control District will perform round spraying using Evergreen 5-25 today and Friday between 7:55 p.m. and 10 p.m. in the following areas:
• A portion of rural west Lodi between Highway 12 in the north and Telephone Cut in the south, and between Interstate 5 in the east to three miles west of I-5 in the west.
• A portion of rural west Lodi between West Harney Lane in the north to Armstrong Road in the south, and between the Union Pacific Railroad tacks in the east to Ray Road in the west. For more information, or for maps of the spray areas, visit www.
— Wes Bowers
Air quality forum to be held in Stockton
STOCKTON —The Cal EPA EJ Task Force will host a community forum on Sept. 7 at the Aspire Langston Hughes Academy, 2050 West Lane in Stockton from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Cal EPA EJ Task Force coordinates the compliance and enforcement work of CalEPA’s boards, departments and officials in areas of California that are burdened by multiple sources of pollution and are disproportionately vulnerable to its effects.
The Task Force’s mission is to facilitate the use of environmental justice considerations in compliance and enforcement programs and enhance communications with community members to maximize benefits in disproportionately impacted areas.
CalEPA, along with local environmental leaders, community activists, and health specialists will teach residents about conservation strategies that can help protect Stockton's air quality from worsening.
Attendees will learn about the health risks associated with poor air quality. Asthma management speakers will be available to lead a health seminar during the forum.
Snacks and refreshments will be provided for all attendees at this free community event.
Interested participants are encouraged to reserve their seat online at Eventbrite at eventbrite. com/e/stocktons-last-breath-tickets
— Oula Miqbel
Mental health providers fair to be in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO — Spotlight Sacramento will host a mental health providers fair on Friday at The Well located at Sacramento State University, 6000 J St.Terrace Suite, Sacramento, from11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Spotlight Sacramento is a network of behavioral health providers in the greater Sacramento area, working to build strong community partnerships.
Spotlight Sacramento hosts monthly behavioral health networking events featuring different resources that bridge the gap between physical health, mental health, and addiction through collaboration and education.
The mental health providers fair is a platform for all healthcare providers, school counselors, law enforcement, and mental health advocates to increase the collaboration between local organizations.
This event will encourage attendees to make connections and promote a network of “warm hand-offs.”
Organizations from the Sacramento region will be presenting their programs.
The Mental health fair is being co-sponsored by Heritage Oaks Hospital and CSU Sacramento Student Health and Counseling.
The fair is free and open to the public. Lunch is provided and parking is available at Parking Structure 3, and two-hour parking permits are available for $4.
People interested in attending the fair are encouraged to register online at https://www.event brite.com/e/spotlight-sacramento-mental-health-providers-fair-tickets
For more information about Spotlight Sacramento visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SpotlightSacramento or call Jamie DeJesus at 916-480-5113, or by emailing Jamie.DeJesus@uhsinc.com.
— Oula Miqbel