LODI — The Lodi Grape Festival will host Fair Food Frenzy part 2 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. today through Sunday, Nov. 15.
From cotton candy, corn dogs, turkey legs and rolled soft tacos, to mac and cheese in a waffle cone with barbecue pork or Buffalo chicken, to a chicken and waffle taco sandwich, find your favorite fair snacks at the Grape Festival Grounds, all available by drive-thru. Enter at the corner of Lockeford and Calaveras streets, grab a menu and follow the path. There is no entry fee to enter the festival; food prices vary.
For more information and a full menu, visit www.grapefestival.com or www.facebook.com/grapefestival.
— Wes Bowers
Salvation Army to host drive-thru Kettle Kick-Off next week
LODI — The Lodi Salvation Army will hold its annual Kettle Kick-Off from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19 at the Lodi Grape Festival Grounds.
The Salvation Army hopes to raise $125,000 during this drive-thru event.
For more information, visit www.lodikettlekickoff.org or call Maj. Mark Thielenhaus at 907-575-4430.
— Wes Bowers
Roadwork on Highway 88 next week
LODI — The California Department of Transportation will perform one-way traffic control on Highway 88 between Harney and Kettleman lanes for drainage work Nov. 16-20 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Motorists should expect 10-minute delays, and alternate routes should be taken whenever possible. This work is scheduled to begin as listed, but is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment or materials, and other construction-related issues.
— Wes Bowers