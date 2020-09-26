LODI — All candidates for District 4 and District 5 on the Lodi City Council have been invited to participate in public forums through the video conferencing site Zoom on Monday and Tuesday.
The event is sponsored by the League of Women Voters of San Joaquin County, the Lodi News-Sentinel, and the Lodi branch of the American Association of University Women.
Monday will feature candidates from District 4, and Tuesday will feature candidates from District 5. Both events will start at 7 p.m.
The public must RSVP in order to participate. To do so, email juelleboyer@gmail.com.
— David Witte
Mosquito district to spray in rural Lodi
LODI — Due to increased numbers of adult mosquitoes or detection of West Nile virus, the San Joaquin County Mosquito and Vector Control District will conduct ground spraying in the Lodi area.
Ground spraying for adult mosquito control using Evergreen 5-25 and/or DeltaGard is scheduled between 7 and 10 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28 in rural east and southeast Lodi. In rural east Lodi, the area to be sprayed is bound by East Sargent Road, south to East Harney Lane, from Tully Road to one mile east of Tully Road. In rural southeast Lodi, spraying will be conducted from East Harney Lane south to Tokay Colony Road, between Jack Tone Road and Hibbard Road.
If weather prevents spraying on Monday, all three areas will be sprayed between 7 and 10 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29.
For more information, visit www.sjmosquito.org.
— K. Cathey
Delta College classes to remain mostly online in spring
STOCKTON — San Joaquin Delta College announced on Friday that classes will remain mostly online for the spring semester. Some courses in subject areas considered essential to California’s health and well-being will be offered partially in person, with strict rules to protect public health, as they were provided in the fall.
The spring schedule, posted earlier this week, is now available on MyDelta.
“We know this may be disappointing news, but the reality is we do not know when the public health risk posed by COVID-19 will subside,” the college said. “We felt it best to make a decision now so that students can plan ahead.”
The school said it will continue to closely monitor the COVID-19 situation and will evaluate whether it is possible to offer more in-person classes and services next semester.
— Wes Bowers