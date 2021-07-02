Lodi PD’s promotion ceremony has personal touch once again

For the first time in 18 months, the Lodi Police Department was able to promote officers alongside colleagues, coworkers, family and friends Thursday afternoon.
Five staff members were recognized for their commitment to law enforcement, public safety and the community of Lodi, with one promoted to lieutenant, one to sergeant, and two to corporal.
The department had planned to host a ceremony to celebrate the promotions in December, but health and safety guidelines due the COVID-19 pandemic limited the ability to do so.
“This is very exciting,” Capt. Eric VerSteeg said. “I get to honor some people I hold in the highest regard and who are also my friends here at the department. So it’s very exciting to get to recognize these officers for all their hard work, their efforts and dedication to the Lodi Police Department and City of Lodi.”
VerSteeg was recently promoted from lieutenant, but was not one of the honorees Thursday.
Sgt. Ricardo Garcia was promoted to lieutenant after 14 years with the department.
A graduate of Tokay High School, Garcia attended Sacramento State and earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. He graduated from the Delta College police academy in 2007, and was hired as an LPD trainee while attending the academy.
His various assignments have been in patrol and investigations, and he has served as a cadet advisor, a member of the recruitment team, and as a board member and department liaison for The Breakthrough Project.
Garcia currently leads the department’s public information and social media team, and has taken on leading the traffic unit.
After receiving his new badge, Garcia said his career would not have been possible without his family.
“I get choked up every time I think about the sacrifices (my wife and children) make so I can be up here accepting this,” he said. “You guys miss ... you deal with us missing the holidays, birthdays, anniversaries, those late night phone calls. You tell me, ‘I don’t know how you do it.’ I don’t know how you do it. But you keep it all together. The love and support make it possible to do what we do.”
Corporal Daniel Bristow, who was promoted to sergeant, joined the department in 2005 as a cadet. He attended UOP and obtained both a bachelor’s degree in business management and a master’s in education administration leadership.
He was hired as a trainee in 2013 while attending the police academy, and since that time has worked patrol, the downtown bicycle patrol, investigations, as a cadet advisor, a bicycle instructor and member of the Honor Guard.
He has also served on the SWAT unit, the recruitment committee, in social enforcement community outreach, on the wellness committee and in the unmanned aerial unit.
Bristow said everyone in attendance has some kind of connection to law enforcement, and that they knew being a police officer is a tough job.
“I don't see me reaching this point in my career being about reaching all those accolades,” he said. “Because without the support of my fellow coworkers ... in the Lodi Police Department we always talk about how we are a family. And this has been my family since I was 15 or 16. I grew up here in Lodi and I’m very excited to have the opportunity to serve our community in this capacity.”
Officer Josh Silva, a Lodi native who graduated from Lodi High School in 2003, was promoted to corporal.
Silva joined the department in 2017 and earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice management from Union University this year.
Since joining the department, Silva has worked patrol, and is a member of the mobile field force, the recruitment team, the special enforcement team and the SWAT team.
As corporal, he will be responsible for training all new police officers in the department.
“The position of corporal, I believe, is a very special one and one of the most important ones in this department,” he said. “We have a huge influence on the direction in which our new trainees are coming into the department. We have a huge influence on the potential where our department is going in the future. Having a direct influence in that is very important to me.”
Officer Paul Jimenez was also promoted to corporal, and has a long career in law enforcement.
Born and raised in Stockton, he graduated from St. Mary’s High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in criminology from Fresno State.
Prior to joining Lodi in 2012, Jimenez was a reserve deputy with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Department for eight months, and was a 16-year veteran with Stockton Police Department.
He was Lodi’s 2020 Officer of the Year, and his assignments over his long career have included patrol, community policing, training officer, critical incident negotiations team member, 10 years as a detective, and 10 years as homicide detective in Stockton.
“I came here nine years ago, and it was a big step,” he said. “I had trials and tribulations over the years, but I eventually got to see why Lodi police is really special. This last year in investigations has been one only somebody could dream of. It’s been a great opportunity and I learned a lot.”
VerSteeg said it was great to bring Jimenez and Bristow on as corporals, adding they are some of the most important positions in the department.
“Not only are they teaching officers basic skills on being a police officer and how to be safe, but they’re also teaching the culture of the department, about the closeness of the family here at LPD, and just teaching them more about our culture as an agency,” he said.
VerSteeg also introduced the newest member of the department Thursday, Officer Gage Johnson, who transferred from the Livingston Police Department in Merced County.
Johnson grew up in Wilton before moving to Lodi in 2010 and attended Liberty Ranch High School in Galt. he graduated from the independent study program in Galt, studied at Delta College and attended the police academy there in 2016.
He finished his general education through California Coast University this year, earning an associate’s degree in criminal justice. He is attending Union University to earn a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and plans to obtain a master’s degree as well.
After graduating from the academy, he worked for Loomis for five months before joining the Livingston police. He decided to join Lodi’s department so he could work in the community he lived. He’ll be getting married to his girlfriend of five years in November.
“It was tough coming in as a lateral officer over here, trying to learn things the Lodi way, break old habits and learn new things and adapt to this department,” he said. “So to all those who helped me along they way, I appreciate it.”