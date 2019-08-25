Woodbridge firefighters responded to reports of a grass fire off Highway 12 and Ray Road on Saturday evening, and quickly had the blaze under control.
"It was extinguished last night," Capt. James Bell of the Woodbridge Fire District said Sunday.
The fire, located at Ray Road and Sargent Road, grew to 10 acres. The fire was on a piece of property that had seen other recent grass fires, Bell said. Because of that, once Saturday's fire was under control, the firefighters took measures to prevent future incidents.
"We ended up burning off the rest of that property last night," Bell said.