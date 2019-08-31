Assembly Bill 5 passed the Senate Appropriations Committee in a 5-2 split vote on Friday evening.
AB5 has caught the attention of news media throughout the nation. It is being touted as a bill that will put an end to corporate exploitation by service-oriented gig companies like Uber and Lyft, but the bill does not end there.
While Uber and Lyft have been at the helm of most of the AB5 coverage, the reach of the bill extends beyond service-oriented gig businesses Grubhub, DoorDash, Uber, and Lyft.
AB5 aims to establish how all independent contractors are classified, which would leave contracted employees working as travel nurses, freelance writers, franchise owners, agriculture truckers and computer programmers in limbo with the companies they contract with.
Gig economies rely on the work of independent contractors, who are employees who provide services under a written contract or a verbal agreement but are not subject to the same incentives, benefits and regulations as traditional employees.
AB5 was authored by Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez (D- San Diego), who used the landmark outcome of Dynamex Operations West Inc. v. Superior Court of Los Angeles, as groundwork for AB5, and how it determines who is and is not an independent contractor.
The case stems from a lawsuit filed by two delivery drivers who worked at Dynamex — a nationwide delivery service that offers same-day pickup and delivery services to people and businesses.
The drivers sued Dynamex for changing the classification on all its drivers, from employees to independent contractors as a cost-savings measure, without consulting the drivers.
The outcome of that case — which ruled in favor of the drivers — led to what is known as the ABC test, which determines whether an individual is an employee or an independent contractor.
To be considered an independent contractor a worker must:
A: Be free from the control and direction of the hiring entity in connection with the performance of the work, both under the contract for the performance of the work.
B: That the worker performs work that is outside the usual course of the hiring entity’s business.
C: That the worker is customarily engaged in an independently established trade, occupation or business of the same nature as the work performed.
The bill ends the practice of worker misclassification, so employers can no longer get away with falsely reporting the status of an employee to avoid paying for health care benefits, workers compensation and overtime wages.
The misclassification of independent contractors costs California an estimated $7 billion per year in payroll tax revenue, according to the state Department of Industrial Relations.
“While the bill is well-intentioned, it’s written in a way that hurts many industries in this community,” Lodi Chapter Chamber of Commerce Director of Communications Elisa Bubak said. “This bill is proof that one size does not fit all.”
AB5 currently offers exemptions for certain contracted professions such as licensed insurance agents, emergency room doctors, salespeople, cosmetologists and licensed repossession agencies.
On Monday, chamber staff and chamber members, Rachel French and Steve Ding, attended an AB5 roundtable at the State Capitol, to add language to the bill that would offer exemptions for the various industries in the region.
“People don’t realize how negatively this bill will impact our agricultural industry and the people in the community that owns franchises,” Lodi Chamber President Pat Patrick said.
According to the I’m Independent Coalition, the franchise business model is based on an independent contractor relationship between a franchisor and franchisee. California has over 76,000 franchise locations that support nearly 730,000 jobs that risk uncertainty if an exemption is not written into the bill.
“This franchise is my 401K, it is my investment into my future, and it’s being jeopardized by AB5,” French, who owns an Express Employment Professionals — a franchised staffing company based in Stockton — explained to legislators during roundtable discussions.
The bill also reduces the use of agriculture truckers and haulers who could be contracted by farmers to deliver produce while allowing truckers associated in construction to maintain their independent contractor status.
“We are not offering preference to one industry over the other. Construction trucking is more regulated than agriculture and port trucking,” Communications Director for the California Labor Federation Steve Smith said.
According to Smith, Dynamex is already the law of the land, and AB5 works to codify that decision.
The state Senate must vote on AB 5 before the last day of the legislative session, Sept. 13. If it passes, Governor Gavin Newsom has a month to sign it into law.
The chamber encourages residents of Lodi to contact State Senator Galgiani’s office and let her know how AB5 could hinder businesses in the community.