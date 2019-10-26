Once the sun goes down at the park, the adults come out and play.
Legion Park, located on South Hutchins Street, has become a prominent place for avid tennis players and pickleball players alike. It has especially met the appeal of people looking to unwind after work.
“I like to bring my kids here at night, three to four times a week. It is convenient and the tennis court is very well lit,” Lodi resident Martin Quiroz said.
Lodi Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services Director Jeff Hood said all the parks in the city close at dusk, however, the tennis courts at both Legion and Peterson Park, 79 Evergreen Drive, are available for people to use until 10 p.m.
“The lights operate on a timer and people can switch the lights on and of, but after 10, lights can not be put back on,” Hood said.
Hood said he was not surprised to learn about the spike in attendance at Legion. In fact, he expected there would be an increase in park visitors following the advent of the pickleball courts.
“We knew there was a lot of community interest and we wanted to make sure we were meeting the needs of the community. I think it is pretty cool people are utilizing the courts and the feedback has been positive,” Hood said.
The addition of the pickleball court has allowed Lodi resident Todd Nord to pick up the sport.
“I just started playing pickleball. Tuesday night was my first time playing on the courts,” Nord said.
Nord and his son were playing alongside friends who had introduced them to the sport. Nord felt it was both impressive and important to have a recreational space for people to utilize in the evenings.
“It is super nice that there is space available after work and once the kids have finished their homework,” Nord said.
Kevin Frisk, who utilizes the park space at night, enjoys the relief it offers from the daily hustle and commotion.
“Pickleball is a great sport for anyone to get involved in because you don’t have to have a ton of history with racket sports,” Frisk said.
Hood said there is an active pickleball club that meets at the legion courts every Wednesday night, which has not gone unnoticed by tennis players Muhammad Luqman, Nassir Cali, and Raje Zeb.
“We have been playing tennis here for the past three years and we have noticed more people here since the other courts were made,” Luqman said.
The men play tennis at Legion every day of the week during the evening because, as truck drivers, they do not have the freedom and mobility to move when they are working.
“We like to come at night because we can rest after work, grab dinner and then come play,” Cali said.
Once the men get on the court, they don’t stop, according to Zeb, who said the men, who are all practicing Muslims, pray both Maghrib and Isha prayers on the court — In Islam Maghrib prayer time starts when the sun sets and Isha prayer time starts when the red light is gone from the western horizon, which is currently from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. at night.
The men said with the vast space there is enough room for them to play tennis, and pray without impeding on other activities happening on the court.
“The two prayers are so close together in time that we don’t have time in between prayers, to go home or to the mosque and pray so we pray here,” Cali said.
Hood said the purpose of the parks is so all people can enjoy the amenities they offer to the community.
“When we have more people attend the parks, it deters criminal activity and makes the park less attractive to people looking to use the park for drug dealing, doing drugs, and sleeping at the park,” Hood said. “We call it activating a park.”
Looking ahead, Zeb inquired about a future indoor tennis court that could facilitate more indoor recreational activity.
“Once it starts to rain, we can’t use the courts, but with more people playing out here, hopefully, the city will look into an indoor facility.
“The city does not own any indoor recreational space, it’s left to the private sector to meet that demand,” Hood said.
PRCS has applied for several state grants to improve Lodi parks and explored the opportunity to apply for a Proposition 68 grant, to establish a recreation facility at Hutchins Street Square. However, PRCS could not garner enough community support to apply for the grant for that purpose.