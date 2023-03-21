A Bay Area nonprofit organization dedicated to evacuating livestock during emergencies has expanded to the Central Valley and is looking for new volunteer members to help with its efforts.
Hold Your Horses Livestock Emergency Evacuation Response Team was founded following the Mt. Diablo fire in 2011 as a grassroots effort to assist livestock owners relocate their animals.
“All the horse owners there were stuck, as there was only one way in and one way out of the area,” co-founder Naydeene Koster said. “(Contra Costa County) animal services only had one trailer for the 150 horses the ranchers owned, so we thought something had to change, given that the county told us that we were on our own.”
Not wanting other livestock owners to be trapped during a disaster, Koster and other ranchers formed a strike team to help them evacuate their animals and then relocate them to “foster” sites while displaced residents can rebuild.
The organization is based in Brentwood, and over the course of the last decade its strike team has been deployed to numerous fires across the state, including the Butte Fire, Camp Fire, Caldor Fire, Mosquito Fire and Electra Fire, among others.
Koster said Hold Your Horses is the only privately-owned and nonprofit organization of its kind.
“We’re the only team that’s following fires... we don’t just pack up and leave once we’ve evacuated anyone or their animals,” she said. “We provide support to owners. We bring feed, medical supplies, tack, shelter supplies, and anything else they might need.”
As an example, Koster said HYH raised some $75,000 for livestock owners following the 2018 Camp Fire in Paradise.
Koster moved to Lodi in 2016, and thought it would be a great idea to expand the organization to the Lodi and Galt area to benefit the San Joaquin County region.
She and her husband have opened an animal sanctuary on East Tokay Colony Road, and have already taken in about seven horses, a donkey, pigs and cows.
She said expanding to the Lodi and Galt area made sense, as it already has a strong agricultural community that relies on livestock and horses to succeed.
“This is my second home,” she said. “And during my time here, I’ve found that there is a really strong horse community out here. I’ve seen (horse owners) in action, whether it’s rescuing someone or an animal, or providing support. It’s a really strong, close-knit community.”
The organization’s first strike team has about 45 members, and Koster would like to recruit anywhere between 20 and 50 for the second team here in Lodi.
Because HYH works with county offices of emergency services throughout the state, as well as sheriff’s departments, animal services division and fire departments, new members will be trained in a variety of rescue and evacuation skills applicable to each agency.
The organization is one of the only specialized livestock teams trained and contracted to grant us access behind the fire line.
In addition to a strike team, HYH has a network of 300 members who cannot assist with evacuation, but offer their properties as foster sites for displaced animals.
There are some sites located in the Lodi region, but Koster would love to see more people in the area’s ag community volunteer as foster sites.
Volunteers must be at least 18 years old to join the strike team. However, Koster said minors can volunteer by coming to foster sites and help with caring for animals, as long as parents are okay with it.
Koster said HYH’s goal is to just be a source of support for those in the equine and livestock community when needed.
“If I want someone to be there for me in my time of need, I want to be there for them when they are in a time of need,” she said. “We just want to be a strong support system for the livestock community
