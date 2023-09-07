The Lodi Police Department announced Wednesday that it has implemented a new online reporting system, aimed at increasing efficiencies within the department and enhancing service to community members.
The new service provides a fast and efficient way for community members to report a variety of incidents including custody order violations, fraudulent use of a credit card, harassing phone calls, identity theft, lost property, vehicle accidents, shoplifting, thefts, and vandalism, police said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.