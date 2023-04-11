Next Saturday, seven master chefs will be joined by cancer survivors to cook up an amazing dish, and hope they don’t get chopped from the competition.
The 4th Annual Chef & Survivor Cook-off returns to Lodi April 22, with local chefs and their assistant food enthusiasts converging on Hutchins Street Square.
Hosted by the Lodi Chamber of Commerce Ambassador Committee, this year’s event partners with the Asset Based Community Development program to raise funds for the City of Lodi in the wake of the recent storms and atmospheric rivers that impacted the region. Inspired by reality television cooking competitions like “Chopped,” the Chef & Survivor Cook-off challenges the teams to all create a variety of meals using the same ingredient.
There will also be a mystery ingredient to be revealed at the beginning of the event that must be used in the dish.
Teams will have a specific amount of time to prepare the meal, and a panel of VIP judges will determine whether or not the dishes pass the muster.
Select attendees will be able to award their favorite dish with the “People’s Choice” award as well.
If you are not familiar with the show “Chopped,” the program pits four professional and amateur chefs against one another to make three courses in a televised hour.
One chef is eliminated after the appetizer and main course rounds, leaving the final two to compete in the dessert round. Each round features a “mystery” ingredient the chefs must incorporate into their dishes, which is not revealed until the competitors open their food baskets.
In past Chef & Survivor events, teams only make the main course, tasted by five VIP and five “people’s choice” judges. The “people’s choice” judges will be randomly selected during the event.
Mystery ingredients from the 1st Annual Chef & Survivor Cook-off included kiwi, chocolate and cereal, among other items. While the teams work feverishly to whip up their meals, event guests can enjoy hors d’oeuvres from as many as four well-known Lodi restaurants and 11 local wineries.
A variety of vendors will be on-hand with arts and crafts for sale, and guests can enter a raffle sponsored by Lodi Paddlesports Center.
The event was created in 2018 after the American Cancer Society pared down many of its annual Relay For Life events aimed at raising funds for cancer research and support. Attendance at many of the relays across the county, including in Lodi, had been dwindling for years.
The ambassador committee wanted to continue raising funds for cancer survivors and came up with the idea to pair them with chefs and go head-to-head against one another in a cooking competition.
In the past, 90% of the funds raised have gone to the San Joaquin County chapter of the American Cancer Society. The organization can use it to help local patients. This year, proceeds will benefit the ABCD program and the 2024 Leadership Lodi Scholarship, the committee said.
The Chef & Survivor Cook-off will be held from 3-7 p.m. at Hutchins Street Square, 125 S. Hutchins St. General admission tickets are $45. Designated drivers will be admitted for $20.
