Three Lodi Unified School District teams will be part of a group of eight that will represent San Joaquin County at Science Olympiad NorCal State Finals later this year.
Tokay High School’s Purple Team placed second and Lodi High School’s Red Team placed fifth during the 37th Annual San Joaquin County Science Olympiad’s Division C competition at McNair High School on March 4.
Elkhorn Elementary School’s Gold Team placed fifth in the Division B competition as well.
Students from eight districts and 37 schools competed in the tournament, which is comprised of rigorous academic and interscholastic competitions that follow the formats of popular board games, television shows and athletics.
Teams comprised of 15 students compete in a series of 46 individual and group events that encourage learning in the science disciplines of biology, earth science, chemistry, physics and technology.
Students must demonstrate their knowledge of science facts and applications, concepts, processes and skills during the challenges.
A total of 24 middle schools and 13 high schools competed in the B and C divisions, respectively.
Three Lammersville Unified School District teams will join Elkhorn at the NorCal State Finals.
Lammersville Unified’s Wicklund Elementary School placed first in Division B.
Lodi and Tokay high schools will be joined by a team from Franklin High School in Stockton Mountain House High School, the latter of which placed first in Division C.
The National Science Olympiad is an international nonprofit organization devoted to improving the quality of science education and increasing student interest in science.
This includes an emphasis on high academic standards; demonstration of skills through performance testing; learning through hands-on, minds-on activities; cooperative learning through teamwork; improved self-concept through success in achieving high standards; mastery learning of core curriculum goals and objectives; making applications and connections to the real world; and integrating not only the disciplines of science but the entire spectrum of learning.
The Science Olympiad began as a group of science educators and evolved into one of the top science competitions in the United States, allowing thousands of students on more than 6,500 teams from all 50 states to participate. The NorCal State Finals will be held April 22 at CSU Stanislaus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.