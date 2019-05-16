LODI — The Lodi Grape Festival Business Office will remain open during construction on Lockeford Street. To access the office, enter the grounds through the northwest gate on Calaveras Street.
From Cherokee Lane, take Murray Street to Calaveras Street and follow the curve south toward the fairgrounds. For larger events, there will be an entrance and exit from the East Field on Cherokee Lane.
For more information, call 209-369-2771 or visit www.grape
— John Bays
McNerney proposes nuclear waste legislation
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — Congressmen Jerry McNerney (D-Stockton) John Shimkus (R–Collinsville) introduced H.R. 2699, the Nuclear Waste Policy Amendments Act of 2019.
The legislation offers a resolution for the dangerous buildup of inadequately secured nuclear waste.
The legislation offers short and long-term solutions for the storage and disposal of nuclear waste, by advancing interim storage and permanent disposal plans.
H.R. 2699 will help reduce emissions that effect climate change.
The legislation will provide a storage program to consolidate spent nuclear fuel from sites with a decommissioned reactor while work on the Yucca Mountain repository progresses, and prioritizes the transfer of spent fuel from seismically active areas to interim sites.
It will also provide the State of Nevada and local stakeholders the opportunity to engage with the Federal government as the host State for the repository; and protects our nation’s national security priorities by providing the most expeditious pathway to remove defense-waste from United States Department of Energy sites
— Oula Miqbel
Amtrak San Joaquins offers more scheduled routes
STOCKTON — Amtrak San Joaquins will be changing schedules effective Monday to improve on-time performance, enhance statewide connectivity, and make rail travel convenient for the greatest number of travelers.
The new schedule will return the San Joaquins to seven full-corridor round-trips (five between Bakersfield and Oakland, and two between Bakersfield and Sacramento).
The new San Joaquins schedule will offer departures every two-hours from Bakersfield, Oakland, and Sacramento.
This new two-hour schedule will provide more predictability on the railroad and allow for trains to pass at double-track sections. Ensuring trains pass on double-track sections limit time spent waiting for passing trains, improving overall on-time performance.
Returning the San Joaquins to seven full-corridor round-trips and adjusting the timing of select trains will also increase connectivity to Southern California, a key market for the San Joaquins service. With an extensive Thruway Bus network operating throughout the state and the highest concentration of service in the Southern California region, there are increased opportunities to offer a more convenient option for travelers.
In order to accomplish this change, the Morning Express Service (701) will be suspended.
— Oula Miqbel
California Trademark search tool launched
SACRAMENTO — The California Secretary of State announced the launch of its California Trademark Search tool, which allows individuals to search online for trademark registrations and record modifications.
The expansion of bizfile California makes it more efficient and easier for entrepreneurs to file their trademarks. The new California Trademark Search tool makes thousands of filings searchable and accessible from the convenience of a laptop, tablet, or smartphone. This online search tool is taking the guesswork out of trademark registration, helping entrepreneurs create logos that are unique to their business.
Last year, the online portal bizfile California was expanded to allow California entrepreneurs to electronically file trademarks and service marks, as well as form and terminate Limited Liability Companies (LLC) online.
With the new online California Trademark Search tool, customers can now search through about 13,000 trademarks on file view filed documents, print PDF copies of trademark documents for free and research U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Design Codes.
— Oula Miqbel
Big rig driver vanishes northwest of Los Banos
FRESNO — The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a truck driver who they say mysteriously vanished.
Satwant Singh Bains, 54, of Fowler was reported missing near Los Banos early Wednesday morning.
According to sheriffs, at around 5 a.m. California Highway Patrol officers responded a report of a big rig truck pulling a refrigeration trailer idle on the freeway of Interstate 5 near Whitworth Road, just northwest of Los Banos.
Officers discovered that the big rig was partially blocking the northbound right lane and that the truck's engine was running, the doors were unlocked and no one inside.
A cellphone and a wallet were found inside the truck belonging to Singh Bains. Officers checked the immediate area but were unable to find him.
Singh Bains is described as 5-foot-8 and 230 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He has a mustache and goatee, and a tattoo of a small cross on the back of his right hand.
— Fresno Bee