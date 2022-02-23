Salvation Army will open a warming center at its Hope Harbor shelter from 10 p.m. through 6 a.m. daily until Friday morning. The warming center is open to anyone with no requirements other than civil behavior toward others using the center. The shelter is at 622 N. Sacramento St., Lodi.
Salvation Army operates a warming center any time the forecast reports 33 degrees or below with dry conditions, or 35 degrees or below with wet conditions. Capacity is up to 30 people.
Prolonged exposure to freezing temperatures can cause hypothermia. Hypothermia occurs when the body loses heat faster than it can produce. As you age, your body becomes less efficient at letting you know when you are too cold. In addition, older people tend not to shiver effectively, one of the ways the body warms itself up.
For a list of warming centers throughout San Joaquin County, call 211 or visit www.sjready.org.